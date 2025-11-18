

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.4063 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.6311 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4055 and 1.6292, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged down to 110.14 from Monday's closing value of 110.46.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.41 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro and 108.00 against the yen.



