Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Strategic Initiative to Optimize Value of Licensed Products by Building a Diversified Portfolio of Revenue-Generating Assets

Strategy will combine internal innovation, licensing, and strategic acquisitions to drive sustainable value creation for shareholders

Strategic initiative follows positive topline results from pivotal Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating zanidatamab in first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) and pasritamig advancing to registration studies by J&J Innovative Medicine (J&J)

Eligible to receive up to $440.0 million in potential near-term milestone payments upon successful global regulatory approvals of Ziihera ® in GEA

in GEA Successful commercialization of Ziiheraand execution of partnership strategy are expected to drive substantial royalty and milestone revenues with carefully managed R&D investments

Company authorizes a new share repurchase plan of $125.0 million

Zymeworks to host a conference call with management today at 8:30 am Eastern Time (ET)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) a biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets, while developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced a novel strategic initiative focused on optimizing future cash flows from Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), other licensed products and other healthcare assets. Together with the ability to leverage existing and future R&D partnerships and collaborations through internal innovation, this strategy seeks to optimize a long-term source of growing revenue streams with carefully managed R&D investments to establish a durable, profitable operating structure.

This strategic initiative is driven by an emerging licensed product portfolio with potential long-term and predictable cash flows, following yesterday's announcement of positive topline data from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial, taken together with pasritamig being advanced to Phase 3 registration studies by J&J.

For Ziihera, under the Company's existing arrangements with Jazz and BeOne, Zymeworks has the potential to receive substantial near-term milestone payments related to future regulatory approvals in GEA totaling $440.0 million, as follows: USA - $250.0 million; EU - $100.0 million; Japan - $75.0 million; China - $15.0 million. The Company also expects that royalty revenue from Ziihera sales will increase as potential regulatory approvals are obtained in global markets for GEA. In addition, Zymeworks could be eligible to receive future milestones and increased royalties from the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of any additional indications for Ziihera by Jazz and BeOne, including breast cancer.

For pasritamig, under the Company's existing arrangements with J&J, Zymeworks remains eligible for up to $434.0 million in additional milestone payments for continued development, regulatory approval and commercialization of pasritamig by J&J as well as a mid-single digit royalty on pasritamig sales.

Differentiated Strategy Integrating a Royalty-Driven Growth Operation with a Productive In-house R&D Organization

"With Ziihera as our foundational licensed product, we have made the strategic decision to evolve from a traditional biotechnology company into a royalty-driven organization differentiated by in-house R&D capabilities," said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "By having the capability to reinvest expected proceeds from the development and commercialization of Ziihera, pasritamig, and potentially other products, we aim for continued growth in value of our royalty portfolio while continuing to invest in R&D focused on internal and acquired product candidates as a source of future innovation and partnerships."

The Company's Board of Directors and management conducted a thorough strategic review with independent financial and legal advisors to determine the optimal path for long-term value creation, given the significant future cash flows anticipated from Ziihera, pasritamig, and other licensed products and product candidates. Zymeworks believes that this integrated approach allows for thoughtful capital allocation to deliver long-term and meaningful returns for shareholders. The Company anticipates providing these returns to shareholders in a tax-efficient manner through a mixture of (1) compounding existing royalty streams by thoughtfully re-investing proceeds from licensed products in other assets that do not have a traditional biotechnology risk profile and (2) returning excess capital directly to shareholders via share repurchase programs or special dividends.

Mr. Galbraith added, "We are embarking on this novel strategic initiative at a time when there are substantial opportunities in the healthcare sector to acquire, protect, and grow cash flow streams from existing partnerships, and to consider forming additional partnerships and collaborations whether originating from our wholly-owned product candidates and technology platforms, or accessed externally. We intend to fund our healthcare asset aggregation strategy through a combination of cash flows arising from current licensed assets along with the potential for external funding where it can be secured at a reasonable cost of capital. We believe that our differentiated strategy for accessing and carefully managing licensed products and other healthcare assets, coupled with the infrastructure we have developed to identify, evaluate and secure such assets, will enable us to generate attractive returns on invested capital, while supporting the early-stage development of innovative medicines."

Mr. Galbraith concluded, "We believe our recent governance and leadership enhancements, such as the appointment of Scott Platshon as Acting Chief Investment Officer today, will further strengthen the Company's ability to accelerate execution of this strategic initiative. These strategic appointments bring additional expertise that we expect will complement our existing scientific, clinical, and business leadership and build a stronger foundation to drive our growth strategy towards long-term value creation."

Integration of Partnerships & Collaborations into Our R&D Operations

Zymeworks' R&D operations will continue advancing its pipeline of innovative multifunctional therapeutics and utilizing our technology platforms, which represent potential opportunities to form new partnerships and collaborations, while preserving the legacy and impact of Zymeworks' scientific platforms. The Company expects future partnerships and collaborations to play an important role in funding ongoing R&D investments, reducing reliance on our internal capital and preserving the long-term value of its existing scientific programs. The Company believes this continued discipline in capital allocation to R&D investments and financial contributions from existing and new potential partnerships, coupled with risk-sharing for late-stage development, will help reduce the need to use future milestone and royalty payments from our portfolio to fund planned R&D operations.

Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

From August 2024 to date, the Company has used $60.0 million in available cash resources to repurchase and retire approximately 4.4 million shares of common stock, representing approximately 6% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares. These share repurchases have been primarily funded from Ziihera development milestones related to initial regulatory approvals in biliary tract cancer in both the USA and China and cumulative royalties received from Ziihera sales to date by Jazz and BeOne.

In order to have the flexibility to opportunistically allocate excess capital to share repurchases, today the Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to $125.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2025, Zymeworks reported cash, cash equivalents and investments of $299.4 million. Over the past twelve months, the Company implemented adjustments to R&D operations, including pausing clinical development of ZW220 and ZW171, and completed certain headcount and other cost reductions to help streamline our future operating cost structure. The Company expects continued discipline in operations and capital allocation, as well as financial contributions from new potential partnerships and collaborations to provide a long-term source of external capital to help fund ongoing R&D investments.

Assuming the full execution of the $125.0 million share repurchase plan, we currently expect our existing cash resources of $299.4 million, as of September 30, 2025, when combined with the inclusion of anticipated milestone payments associated with potential approvals of Ziihera in GEA in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China, will enable us to fund planned operations beyond 2028. This anticipated cash runway does not take into account any contribution from additional future milestone payments or royalties related to Ziihera, other current licensed product candidates or contributions from future partnerships and collaborations.

Investor & Analyst Call

A live webcast will be held today at 8:30 am ET to discuss the Company's growth strategy and to answer questions. Dial-in details and webcast replay will be available on Zymeworks' website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

Additional Information Regarding the Share Repurchase Program

Under the Company's new share repurchase program announced today, shares of common stock may be repurchased opportunistically in open market transactions, or other means in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), and Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. The timing, number of shares repurchased, and prices paid for the shares under this repurchase plan will depend on general business and market conditions as well as corporate and regulatory limitations, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The share repurchase plan may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of common stock.

