

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Technology One Limited (TNE.AX) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$137.645 million, or A$0.41 per share. This compares with A$118.014 million, or A$0.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to A$598.502 million from A$505.603 million last year.



Technology One Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



For the full year, the company posted a pre-tax income of A$181.546 million, higher than last year's A$152.874 million.



For the full year, the company has declared a total dividend of 36.6 cents per share, up 63% from the previous year.



