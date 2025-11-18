Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Dow Jones News
18.11.2025 07:51 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ABB Ltd: ABB Capital Markets Day 2025

DJ ABB Ltd: ABB Capital Markets Day 2025 

ABB Ltd: ABB Capital Markets Day 2025 
 
New Berlin (WI), United States, November 18, 2025 
 
ABB Capital Markets Day 2025 
 
 -- New structure's clear focus on electrification and automation reflected with three business areas building on 
  shared sales and technology opportunities 
 -- Upgraded Operational EBITA margin target to 18-22 percent with newly introduced targets per business area; ROCE 
  target raised to >20 percent 
 -- Organic and acquired revenue growth targets confirmed; continued focus on bolt-on deals can be complemented by 
  larger transactions; free cash flow conversion to net income target updated to >95 percent to reflect expected 
  strong growth 
 -- Future progress fueled by positioning at the heart of key megatrends and ongoing focus on productivity and 
  efficiency, driven by ABB Way further deployed in the organization 
  
 
ABB is hosting its Capital Markets Day today at its state-of-the art Motion campus in New Berlin (WI), United States. 
At the event, CEO Morten Wierod, CFO Timo Ihamuotila, as well as the Presidents of ABB's three business areas will give 
an update on achievements so far and on the forward journey, including how ABB helps customers benefit from the 
increasing role of electricity, energy efficiency and security, decarbonization of industry and advance automation for 
smarter, more efficient operations. 
 
Morten Wierod said: "ABB is well positioned at the center of robust markets helping our customers optimize, electrify 
and decarbonize across the power, industry, transport and building segments. These structurally growing end markets 
with long term secular drivers are underpinning our organic growth ambition. 
 
"We have delivered on our promises and turned ABB into a high performing company. We have achieved this through a sharp 
focus on our ABB Way decentralized operating model, active portfolio management and strong market exposure. That said, 
I am very confident we can do even better as we build on the ABB Way and our leadership positions in electrification 
and automation: The best is yet to come for ABB." 
 
Updated financial targets: Higher margin and ROCE ambitions 
 
ABB has reached new all-time highs for operational performance (based on Q3 2025 LTM*). Against this backdrop, the 
company is updating its financial targets based on its new structure with three business areas and excluding its to be 
divested Robotics division. 
 
The company's comparable revenue growth target of 5-7 percent and the ambition to add 1-2 percent of revenues in 
acquired growth are confirmed, both as the average through the economic cycle. Bolt-on acquisitions will be further 
embedded as part of the ABB Way performance culture with a focus on small to mid-size deals on a continuous basis while 
larger deals would come on top of the normal deal flow. Strategic fit and value creation remain at the core of 
inorganic growth ambitions as all transactions need to be in line with the company's purpose and its operating model, 
support its growth and profitability ambitions, while allowing ABB to maintain a strong investment grade rating. 
 
At the same time, ABB is increasing the target range for its annual Operational EBITA margin to 18-22 percent (from 
16-19 percent) since all business areas are now operating on sustainably higher levels of profitability than in the 
past. ABB is also introducing specific Operational EBITA margin target ranges for its business areas of Electrification 
(22-26 percent), Motion (18-22 percent) and Automation (14-18 percent, previously Process Automation business area). 
The company's objective for basic EPS growth through the economic cycle of at least high single-digit remains 
unchanged. 
 
In addition, ABB's annual ROCE target is being upgraded to >20 percent (>18 percent previously) and ABB is now aiming 
for >95 percent free cash flow conversion to net income (100 percent previously) to reflect the expected strong 
growth. 
 
Sustainability will continue to be at the heart of ABB and its technologies to support the decarbonization of 
industries, with the company making good progress towards its targets. ABB's sustainability agenda and the targets 
remain unchanged and are fully embedded at division level. Together with financial targets they are integrated into the 
long-term planning and commitment process. 
 
Committed to a strong investment grade rating 
 
Timo Ihamuotila said: "Our upgraded financial targets are driven bottom-up with commitment from our business leaders to 
drive growth and continuous improvements based on our strategic mandates of stability, profitability and growth that we 
have now embedded even further into our organization. To me, the strong gross margin improvement over the last years is 
a testament to the high-quality company ABB is today. But we will not stop here: we will remain laser-focused on 
investing where it matters and on gross profit productivity." 
 
ABB reiterates its capital allocation principles: The company will continue to prioritize organic investments. This 
includes investments in R&D aiming towards 4.5 to 5.0 percent of revenues, including pursuing its embedded software 
strategy by combining hardware with software to add value for customers; as well as maintaining a high Capex spend to 
remain a market leader based on its established local-for-local strategy. Additionally, ABB aims at paying a rising 
sustainable dividend per share over time; executing value-creating acquisitions; and when applicable returning 
additional cash to shareholders through share buybacks. 
 
Well positioned at the heart of key mega trends 
 
With its reshaped portfolio following the announced divestment of its Robotics division, ABB will offer a stand-out 
value proposition of its combined electrification and automation portfolio based on three business areas that build on 
shared sales and technology opportunities. The company has a diverse footprint with all sectors in which it operates 
expected to require electrification and automation technologies. 
 
The world requires electricity expansion, efficiency, and transition to meet rising power demand and support a 
sustainable future. The expansion of electricity and grid upgrades are key to energy resilience and ensure that the 
world has enough power available for growing populations and industries. Energy efficiency helps optimize the use of 
electricity already accessible as well as reducing waste and costs. The energy transition enables energy systems to 
shift towards cleaner, renewable sources to address climate change.  Increased automation of industries, transport and 
infrastructure will allow ABB to build on its leadership positions delivering end-to-end integration across key 
segments to enable more productive, efficient and sustainable operations. 

Note to editors: The Capital Markets Day can be followed live on the ABB Investor Relations website from 9am CST / 4pm 
CET today via the following link: https://capitalmarketsday.abb.com/ 
 
*LTM: Last twelve months 
 
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while 
becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. 
The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX 
Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com 
 
- 
For more information please contact: 
 
Media Relations             Investor Relations             ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11         Phone: +41 43 317 71 11           Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com    Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com    8050 Zurich 
                                           Switzerland

Important notice about forward-looking information

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," or similar expressions. However, there are many risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could affect our ability to achieve any particular goal, target, or objective. Although ABB Ltd believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations or any particular goal, objective or result will be achieved.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

File: 20251118 ABB Capital Markets Day EN 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 2231416

ABB Ltd / 76 Company Announcement

Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2231416 2025-11-18 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231416&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 01:20 ET (06:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
