PR Newswire
18.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Divisional re-statement for enhanced Optimise programme

Bodycote Plc - Divisional re-statement for enhanced Optimise programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2025

Bodycote plc

Divisional re-statement for enhanced Optimise programme

Bodycote, the world's leading provider of specialist thermal processing services, today publishes historical financial information for 2024 and the first half of 2025 reflecting a new divisional reporting structure.

At our Half Year results on 30 July 2025 we announced an expansion to the scope of our ongoing Optimise programme. The revised and final programme, which includes 30 plants, will deliver an improved run-rate profit benefit of at least £15m by mid-2027 for a net cash cost of £10-15m. As a result of this expanded scope, the additional plants will now be classified as Non-Core. Our Full Year 2025 results will be presented based on this updated structure.

The tables below show our H1 2024, FY 2024 and H1 2025 divisional performance on the new re-classified basis. The historical financial information contained in the following tables is unaudited.

Half year to 30 June 2025

Specialist Technologies

Precision Heat Treatment

Central costs and eliminations

Total Core

Non-Core

Total Group

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Revenue

104.5

232.1

-

336.6

32.4

369.0

Adjusted operating profit/(loss)

27.2

34.9

(8.6)

53.5

1.6

55.1

Return on sales

26.0%

15.0%

15.9%

4.9%

14.9%

Half year to 30 June 2024

Specialist Technologies

Precision Heat Treatment

Central costs and eliminations

Total Core

Non-Core

Total Group

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Revenue

115.3

243.0

-

358.3

40.7

399.0

Adjusted operating profit/(loss)

34.4

40.4

(10.2)

64.6

2.2

66.8

Return on sales

29.8%

16.6%

18.0%

5.4%

16.7%

2024 FY

Specialist Technologies

Precision Heat Treatment

Central costs and eliminations

Total Core

Non-Core

Total Group

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Revenue

222.3

459.8

-

682.1

75.0

757.1

Adjusted operating profit/(loss)

65.5

80.4

(20.4)

125.5

3.5

129.0

Return on sales

29.5%

17.5%

18.4%

4.7%

17.0%

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Investor Relations and FP&A

Tel: +44 1625 505 300

Disclosures:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ from future results or developments expressed or implied from the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. Bodycote plc accepts no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements publicly or adjust them to future events or developments, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.


