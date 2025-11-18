Bodycote Plc - Divisional re-statement for enhanced Optimise programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

Bodycote plc

Divisional re-statement for enhanced Optimise programme

Bodycote, the world's leading provider of specialist thermal processing services, today publishes historical financial information for 2024 and the first half of 2025 reflecting a new divisional reporting structure.

At our Half Year results on 30 July 2025 we announced an expansion to the scope of our ongoing Optimise programme. The revised and final programme, which includes 30 plants, will deliver an improved run-rate profit benefit of at least £15m by mid-2027 for a net cash cost of £10-15m. As a result of this expanded scope, the additional plants will now be classified as Non-Core. Our Full Year 2025 results will be presented based on this updated structure.

The tables below show our H1 2024, FY 2024 and H1 2025 divisional performance on the new re-classified basis. The historical financial information contained in the following tables is unaudited.

Half year to 30 June 2025 Specialist Technologies Precision Heat Treatment Central costs and eliminations Total Core Non-Core Total Group £m £m £m £m £m £m Revenue 104.5 232.1 - 336.6 32.4 369.0 Adjusted operating profit/(loss) 27.2 34.9 (8.6) 53.5 1.6 55.1 Return on sales 26.0% 15.0% 15.9% 4.9% 14.9%

Half year to 30 June 2024 Specialist Technologies Precision Heat Treatment Central costs and eliminations Total Core Non-Core Total Group £m £m £m £m £m £m Revenue 115.3 243.0 - 358.3 40.7 399.0 Adjusted operating profit/(loss) 34.4 40.4 (10.2) 64.6 2.2 66.8 Return on sales 29.8% 16.6% 18.0% 5.4% 16.7%

2024 FY Specialist Technologies Precision Heat Treatment Central costs and eliminations Total Core Non-Core Total Group £m £m £m £m £m £m Revenue 222.3 459.8 - 682.1 75.0 757.1 Adjusted operating profit/(loss) 65.5 80.4 (20.4) 125.5 3.5 129.0 Return on sales 29.5% 17.5% 18.4% 4.7% 17.0%

