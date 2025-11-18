

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 4-day high of 195.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 195.03.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc advanced to 0.9209 and 1.0446 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.9228 and 1.0473, respectively.



The franc edged up to 0.7939 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.7967.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 197.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the euro, 1.03 against the pound and 0.76 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News