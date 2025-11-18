

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (MZTF.TA) on Tuesday reported higher profit for the third quarter, primarily helped by growth in commissions and other revenues.



Profit before tax rose to NIS 2.476 billion, from NIS 2.378 billion a year earlier.



Net profit amounted to NIS 1.483 billion or NIS 5.68 per share, up from NIS 1.425 billion or NIS 5.49 per share in the third quarter of 2024.



Total revenues reached NIS 3.830 billion, broadly in line with NIS 3.797 billion a year ago.



Net interest income declined to NIS 3.146 billion from NIS 3.156 billion a year earlier. Commissions and other revenues increased to NIS 627 million, up from NIS 581 million in the third quarter of 2024.



Expenses due to credit losses decreased to NIS 44 million from NIS 130 million a year earlier, while operating and other expenses totaled NIS 1.310 billion, compared with NIS 1.289 billion a year earlier.



On November 17, the company has declared a dividend of NIS 2.8525 per share, to be paid on December 2, to shareholders of record on November 25.



