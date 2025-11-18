

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth quickened to the highest level in three months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Average gross earnings climbed 9.5 percent annually in September, following an 8.7 percent growth in August.



The average gross earnings were HUF 687,100 in September compared to HUF 683,302 in the previous month.



Net earnings increased by 10.0 percent, and real earnings were 5.5 percent higher than a year earlier.



Median gross earnings were HUF 568,700, and median net earnings were HUF 397,400, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 10.4 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.



