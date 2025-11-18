

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) reported Tuesday higher pre-tax profit in fiscal 2025, while net profit declined amid slightly lower revenues.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company said it expects at least high-single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth, and Group adjusted operating profit to grow in the 3 percent to 5 percent range, on a constant currency basis, driven primarily by continued profit growth from combustible tobacco business.



On the London Stock Exchange, Imperial Brands shares were gaining around 3.3 percent to trade at 3,256.00 pence.



The firm said its expectations for the coming year are in line with the medium-term guidance issued at Capital Markets Day in March 2025.



On a constant currency basis, the company expects to deliver low-single-digit tobacco and double-digit NGP net revenue growth. Tobacco pricing will continue to more than offset cigarette volume declines.



In line with previous years, performance will be weighted to the second half of the year because of the phasing of combustible pricing and investment.



In the year 2025, the company's profit before tax grew to 3.13 billion pounds from last year's 3.03 billion pounds.



Net profit for the year, meanwhile, fell to 2.22 billion pounds from last year's 2.75 billion pounds. Earnings per share dropped 16.5 percent to 251.1 pence from 300.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 3.59 billion pounds, compared to 3.52 billion pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 315.0 pence, compared to 297.0 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the year edged down 0.7 percent to 32.171 billion pounds from 32.411 billion pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted Tobacco & NGP net revenue was 8.316 billion pounds, up 1.9 percent from last year's 8.157 billion pounds.



Cigarette volumes fell 1.7 percent, more than offset by strong pricing, driving net revenue growth of 3.7 percent.



Further, the firm said its Board has approved a further interim dividend of 40.08 pence per share and will propose a final dividend of 40.08 pence per share. This will bring the total dividend for the year to 160.32 pence, up 4.5 percent from 153.42 pence per share paid last year.



The third interim dividend will be paid on December 31 to shareholders registered on November 28. Subject to AGM approval, the proposed final dividend will be paid on March 31 to shareholders registered on February 20.



The company added that 1.25 billion pounds share buyback for fiscal 2025 has been completed, while 1.45 billion pounds buyback program for fiscal 2026 is currently underway.



