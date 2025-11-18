Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson strengthens its offering in technology, accessories and spare parts - acquires Phonelife and Reservdelaronline

Clas Ohlson AB (publ) ("Clas Ohlson") has today entered into an agreement to acquire 70% of the shares in Phonelife AB ("Phonelife") and 70% of the shares in Reservdelaronline Sverige AB ("Reservdelaronline"). Phonelife conducts online sales of technology and accessories via the sales channels Teknikmagasinet and Phonelife. Reservdelaronline conducts online sales of spare parts via the sales channel Reservdelaronline.se.

Clas Ohlson's President and CEO, Kristofer Tonström, comments:

"I am very pleased to welcome Phonelife and Reservdelaronline to Clas Ohlson. Through the acquisitions, we are advancing our positions in exciting product niches that show strong underlying growth. With Phonelife and Teknikmagasinet, we are strengthening our presence in Connect and enjoy your home, not least with the strong Teknikmagasinet brand. With Reservdelaronline we take a big step towards becoming a more complete spare parts destination which supports our ambition of creating a more sustainable business model."

"Both companies have demonstrated strong and profitable growth. Our assessment is that Phonelife and Reservdelaronline will contribute to increased earnings per share for Clas Ohlson as from day one. An additional advantage is that, together with the sellers, we have found an arrangement that gives all parties a clear upside and where the entrepreneurs who created the success are involved in building their companies even stronger under the Clas Ohlson umbrella", Kristofer Tonström continues.

Both acquisitions are add-on acquisitions to Clas Ohlson's subsidiary Spares Nordic AB. The sellers are the current management teams, who also will continue to run operations as separate companies under a decentralised structure and will be consolidated into the Clas Ohlson Group.

Talal Alshammari, CEO of Spares Nordic AB, comments:

"In a short period of time, we have built a strong platform within spare parts and electronics. The acquisitions of Phonelife/Teknikmagasinet and Reservdelaronline is a natural next step to grow faster, become more relevant to the customers and take the lead in sustainable electronics trade. Both companies are characterised by entrepreneurial spirit, a focus on profitability and proven growth - exactly the culture we believe in."

About Phonelife

Phonelife was founded in 2012 and has grown rapidly over the past years, particularly with the acquisition of Teknikmagasinet in 2024. The company has 30 employees and net sales are forecast to reach 207 MSEK in 2025, with a forecast adjusted EBITA of 18.4 MSEK. The assortment consists of 26,000 products in technology and accessories, and sales are conducted via Phonelife and Teknikmagasinet in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

About Reservdelaronline

Reservdelaronline has been active with the current business model since 2017. The company currently has approximately 8,000 spare parts available for sale via its e-commerce site, and access to more than 100,000 additional products available to order. The product range consists primarily of spare parts for garden machinery and lawnmowers. Net sales are forecast to reach 59 MSEK in 2025, with a forecast EBITDA of 7.5 MSEK. The company has 7 employees.

About the transactions

Both deals are structured with an initial acquisition of 70% of the shares, and put and call options for the acquisition of the remaining 30% after three years.

The purchase price for Phonelife corresponds to a estimated valuation of approximately 184 MSEK on a cash and debt free basis (EV), including an estimated earn-out for the period September to December 2025. This corresponds to a multiple of 10x EV/EBITA. The remaining 30% of the shares should be acquired after three years at 10x EBITA based on the outcome of 2028, with put and call options.

The purchase price for Reservdelaronline corresponds to a valuation of approximately 45 MSEK on a cash and debt free basis (EV). This corresponds to a multiple of 6x EV/EBITDA. The remaining 30% of the shares should be acquired after three years at 8x EBITA based on the outcome of 2028, with put and call options.

Both transactions are financed through existing cash and closing will take place on 25 November 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and IR, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 a.m. CET on 18 November 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.