

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN Security Council has passed a US-backed resolution that endorses a 20-point peace plan for Gaza put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, which will establish a temporary international force to restore order, protect civilians and open the way for large-scale aid and rebuilding the war-torn enclave.



The Resolution received 13 votes in favor, and none against, with permanent members China and Russia abstaining amid concerns that Russia might veto the text.



The text welcomes the Comprehensive Plan announced by President Trump on September 29. The first phase of the 20-point plan led to the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel days later, which is holding.



The resolution also welcomes the establishment of a Board of Peace (BoP) 'as a transitional administration' in Gaza that will coordinate reconstruction efforts.



It authorizes the BoP to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza 'to deploy under unified command acceptable to the BoP'.



Countries will contribute personnel to the force 'in close consultation and cooperation' with Egypt and Israel.



Trump praised the passage of the resolution in a statement posted on social media.



'Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World,' He wrote on Truth Social Monday.



He added, 'The members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks.'



US ambassador Mike Waltz thanked ambassadors, hailing it as a 'historic and constructive resolution' which charts a new course for the Middle East.



'Thank you for joining us in charting a new course in the Middle East for Israelis and Palestinians and all the people of the region alike,' US Ambassador Mike Waltz said after the vote.



'Today's resolution represents another significant step towards a stable Gaza that will be able to prosper and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security.'



He said the ISF 'will stabilize the security environment, support the demilitarization of Gaza, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, decommission weapons and maintain the safety of Palestinian civilians.'



Algerian Ambassador Amar Bendjama stressed that genuine peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved 'without justice for the Palestinian people who have waited for decades for the establishment of their independent State.'



He noted that the text has received the support of Arab and Muslim countries and that 'the Palestinian Authority at the highest level has openly welcomed the initiative'.



