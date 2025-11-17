Prosafe SE: Appointment of Halvdan Kielland as interim-CFO

Following the appointment of Reese McNeel as CEO, Prosafe has decided to appoint Halvdan Kielland as interim CFO.

The company has initiated a process to appoint a permanent CFO.

Carey Lowe, chair of the Board of Directors, will step down from his executive chairman role and remain the chair of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel

CEO

reese.mcneel@prosafe.com

