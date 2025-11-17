Anzeige
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
17.11.2025 20:06 Uhr
Prosafe SE: Appointment of Halvdan Kielland as interim-CFO

Following the appointment of Reese McNeel as CEO, Prosafe has decided to appoint Halvdan Kielland as interim CFO.

The company has initiated a process to appoint a permanent CFO.

Carey Lowe, chair of the Board of Directors, will step down from his executive chairman role and remain the chair of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel
CEO
reese.mcneel@prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the continuing obligations for issuers listed on Euronext Oslo Børs.


