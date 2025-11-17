Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading global one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

International businesses delivered robust performance across all segments during the third quarter of 2025

- Overall bookings on our international OTA platform increased by around 60% year-over-year.

- Inbound travel bookings surged by over 100% year-over-year.

- Outbound flight and hotel bookings have climbed to around 140% of the volume for the same period in 2019.

"Travel demand stayed strong this summer, driven by travelers' enduring passion to explore the world," said James Liang, the Executive Chairman. "We are enhancing every stage of the journey with AI, and our immersive "Taste of China" program is redefining inbound travel experiences. Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of technology and service to shape a smarter, more sustainable future for travel."

"We are pleased with our strong third-quarter performance, particularly in cross-border travel," said Jane Sun, the Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to empowering our partners to enhance service capabilities and capture new opportunities, creating a more vibrant and connected global travel ecosystem defined by exceptional services and memorable experiences."

Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the third quarter of 2025, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB18.3 billion (US$2.6 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 24% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing an 18% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 29% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB6.3 billion (US$886 million), representing a 12% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 17% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.6 billion (US$226 million), representing a 3% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 49% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB756 million (US$106 million), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2024 and a 9% increase from the previous quarter, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations.

Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 20% to RMB3.4 billion (US$472 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 19% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the increase in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the third quarter of 2025.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 12% to RMB4.1 billion (US$574 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 17% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 22% for the third quarter of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 24% to RMB4.2 billion (US$587 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 26% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 23% for the third quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 9% to RMB1.1 billion (US$160 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 4% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 6% for the third quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.3 billion (US$470 million), compared to RMB721 million for the same period in 2024 and RMB998 million for the previous quarter, due to the increase in taxable income primarily attributable to the partial disposal of certain investment. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets, and tax arising from the partial disposal of certain investment in accordance with the local indirect transfer tax rules.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB19.9 billion (US$2.8 billion), compared to RMB6.8 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.9 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB6.3 billion (US$892 million), compared to RMB5.7 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.9 billion for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB19.9 billion (US$2.8 billion), compared to RMB6.8 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.8 billion for the previous quarter, primarily due to the partial disposal of certain investment. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB19.2 billion (US$2.7 billion), compared to RMB6.0 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB5.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB28.61 (US$4.02) for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB27.56 (US$3.87) for the third quarter of 2025. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of September 30, 2025, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB107.7 billion (US$15.1 billion).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident," or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this press release, as well as Trip.com Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of Trip.com Group's ADSs or shares, Trip.com Group's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, failure to successfully develop Trip.com Group's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of Trip.com Group's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of Trip.com Group's key executives, adverse changes in economic and business conditions in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Trip.com Group and other risks outlined in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for many travelers in Asia, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited













Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In millions, except share and per share data)





































December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025



RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)











































ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

51,093

59,221

8,319



Short-term investments

28,475

21,234

2,983



Accounts receivable, net

12,459

16,344

2,296



Prepayments and other current assets

20,093

28,614

4,019





















Total current assets

112,120

125,413

17,617





















Property, equipment and software

5,053

5,505

773



Intangible assets and land use rights

12,840

13,071

1,836



Right-of-use asset

755

824

116



Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB10,453 million and RMB27,195

million as of December 31,2024 and September 30,

2025, respectively)

47,194

59,752

8,393



Goodwill

60,911

62,288

8,750



Other long-term assets

454

485

68



Deferred tax asset

3,254

3,240

455





















Total assets

242,581

270,578

38,008





















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

19,433

20,339

2,857



Accounts payable

16,578

20,149

2,830



Advances from customers

18,029

22,208

3,120



Other current liabilities

19,970

21,783

3,060



Total current liabilities

74,010

84,479

11,867





















Deferred tax liability

4,098

3,846

540



Long-term debt

20,134

11,033

1,550



Long-term lease liability

561

563

79



Other long-term liabilities

296

678

95





















Total liabilities

99,099

100,599

14,131





















MEZZANINE EQUITY

743

132

19





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

141,807

168,095

23,612





















Non-controlling interests

932

1,752

246





















Total shareholders' equity

142,739

169,847

23,858





















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'

equity

242,581

270,578

38,008





















Trip.com Group Limited

















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income















(In millions, except share and per share data)











































Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)































































Revenue:



















Accommodation reservation

6,802

6,225

8,047

1,130



Transportation ticketing

5,650

5,397

6,306

886



Packaged-tour

1,558

1,079

1,606

226



Corporate travel

656

692

756

106



Others

1,234

1,471

1,652

232

























Total revenue

15,900

14,864

18,367

2,580

























Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(27)

(21)

(29)

(4)

























Net revenue

15,873

14,843

18,338

2,576

























Cost of revenue

(2,800)

(2,818)

(3,359)

(472)

























Gross profit

13,073

12,025

14,979

2,104

























Operating expenses:



















Product development *

(3,640)

(3,500)

(4,083)

(574)



Sales and marketing *

(3,382)

(3,326)

(4,181)

(587)



General and administrative *

(1,045)

(1,097)

(1,141)

(160)

























Total operating expenses

(8,067)

(7,923)

(9,405)

(1,321)

























Income from operations

5,006

4,102

5,574

783

























Interest income

598

609

675

95



Interest expense

(399)

(265)

(183)

(26)



Other income

1,781

1,114

17,032

2,392

























Income before income tax

expense and equity in income of

affiliates

6,986

5,560

23,098

3,244

























Income tax expense

(721)

(998)

(3,344)

(470)



Equity in income of affiliates

558

318

165

23

























Net income

6,823

4,880

19,919

2,797

























Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests and mezzanine

classified non-controlling interests

(58)

(34)

(29)

(4)

























Net income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

6,765

4,846

19,890

2,793

























Earnings per ordinary share



















- Basic

10.37

7.34

30.36

4.26



- Diluted

9.93

6.97

28.61

4.02

























Earnings per ADS



















- Basic

10.37

7.34

30.36

4.26



- Diluted

9.93

6.97

28.61

4.02

























Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding



















- Basic

652,719,801

659,916,799

655,036,191

655,036,191



- Diluted

681,411,847

695,705,348

695,035,857

695,035,857

























* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:











Product development

221

258

257

36



Sales and marketing

38

53

55

8



General and administrative

200

255

248

35

























Trip.com Group Limited

















Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















(In millions, except %, share and per share data)













































Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)































































Net income

6,823

4,880

19,919

2,797



Less: Interest income

(598)

(609)

(675)

(95)



Add: Interest expense

399

265

183

26



Less: Other income

(1,781)

(1,114)

(17,032)

(2,392)



Add: Income tax expense

721

998

3,344

470



Less: Equity in income of affiliates

(558)

(318)

(165)

(23)



Income from operations

5,006

4,102

5,574

783



Add: Share-based compensation

459

566

560

79



Add: Depreciation and amortization

215

212

212

30



Adjusted EBITDA

5,680

4,880

6,346

892



Adjusted EBITDA margin

36 %

33 %

35 %

35 %

























Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

6,765

4,846

19,890

2,793



Add: Share-based compensation

459

566

560

79



Less: Gain from fair value changes of equity securities investments

and exchangeable senior notes

(1,276)

(447)

(1,308)

(184)



Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

15

46

14

2



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

5,963

5,011

19,156

2,690



Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

681,411,847

695,705,348

695,035,857

695,035,857



Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

8.75

7.20

27.56

3.87



Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

8.75

7.20

27.56

3.87

























Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:









































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1190 on September 30, 2025 published by the Federal

Reserve Board.

























SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited