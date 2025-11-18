Green Bridge Metals: CEO on Recent Financing and Resource for the Copper-Nickel Project in the US
Green Bridge Metals: CEO on Recent Financing and Resource for the Copper-Nickel Project in the US
|10:46
|31.10.
|Green Bridge Metals Corp: Green Bridge Metals closes $6-million financing
|30.10.
|Green Bridge Metals gibt Abschluss einer nicht vermittelten Privatplatzierung bekannt
|Vancouver, Kanada - 30. Oktober 2025 - Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB:
GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" oder das "Unternehmen") (- https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/green-bridge-metals-acquires-the-copper-nickel-pge-serpentine-project-in-minnesota-usa/
...
|30.10.
|Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S)("Green Bridge" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has closed...
|26.10.
|Volatilität mit Untertönen: Wochenrückblick KW 43-2025: Zinssenkung in Sicht - und ein Gipfeltreffen mit Sprengkraft!
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GREEN BRIDGE METALS CORPORATION
|0,069
|+14,33 %