Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Completes Initial $2M Share Payment Under Encampment Minerals Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 14, 2025, it has completed the issuance of the initial share payment (the "Initial Share Consideration") pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement dated May 8, 2025, with Encampment Minerals, Inc. (the "Definitive Agreement"), issuing 22,222,222 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.09 per Unit, representing an aggregate value of $2,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (a "Share") and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and are further subject to the terms of the voluntary escrow agreement entered into in connection with the Agreement, with 25% released upon the expiry of the statutory hold period, and an additional 25% released on each of the 6-month, 12-month and 18-month anniversaries of the issuance date.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'critical mineral' rich assets and the development of the South Contact Zone (the "Property") along the basal contact of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone contains bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The Property has exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

ON BEHALF OF GREEN BRIDGE METALS,

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.928-3101

investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the proposed non-brokered private placement.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the potential completion of the Private Placement, the expected completion date thereof, and the use of proceeds therefrom. It is noted, however, that the Private Placement may not close on the terms set forth herein, or at all.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-completes-initial-2m-share-payment-under-encampment-minerals-1112224