Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Completes Re-Sampling of Historical Core Assay and Geophysics Data for Skibo Prospect

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) (" Green Bridge " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-sampling work in respect of historical core assay and geophysics data for its Skibo Prospect (" Skibo " or " Project "), located within the South Contact District, Duluth Complex, Minnesota (Figure 1). These new datum support the definition of a coherent magmatic copper (Cu)-nickel (Ni)-platinum group metal (PGM) system that appears spatially associated with electromagnetic conductors - observations which strengthen the Company's geological targeting framework for future work (Figure 2).

Key Highlights

Disseminated Cu-Ni-PGM mineralization identified over intervals exceeding 200-400 metres in multiple historic holes

High-grade massive and semi-massive sulfide intercepts spatially associated with mapped electromagnetic conductors

Conductive anomalies interpreted to extend between two historic drill clusters, supporting potential system continuity

Integrated geological and geophysical model establishes a repeatable targeting framework for future drilling

Geological model enhanced through low-cost historic core sampling program (< US$180,000)

Integrated Results Indicate Potential for a Coherent Mineralized System

The presence of massive and semi-massive Cu-Ni-PGM intervals at Skibo has been indicated by the resampling program of historical drill core. The goal of this program was to target unsampled intervals above and below historical assay intervals that report high-grade zones. Sampling of the historical drill core is expected to allow the Company to evaluate whether disseminated mineralization halos exist and to assess their spatial relationship to mapped electromagnetic conductors.

Results from the re-sampling work confirmed that massive sulfide veins occur within broader disseminated halos extending over substantial downhole lengths (Table 1). The highest-grade intercepts are spatially associated with mapped electromagnetic conductors, supporting the interpretation that these conductors represent mineralized sulfide trends rather than isolated occurrences. The Table of results shown below reflects significant intervals of mineralization in the core that integrates both the historical assay results with the new assay intervals completed by the Company (Table 2). This reflects a more complete picture of the extent and tenor of mineralization the historical drillhole dataset. For reports of the historical drill hole and assay data please see the Company's Technical Report titled, "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024.

Geophysical Targeting

The relationship between mineralization and electromagnetic conductors establishes a repeatable, data-supported targeting methodology for future drill programs. Historical drill holes that are observed to have strong Cu-Ni-PGM mineralization are spatially correlated with mapped electromagnetic conductors (show as red lines on Figure 2). Where historical drill holes were observed to have modest Cu-Ni-PGMM mineralization, they are not spatially coincident with the electromagnetic conductors. Future exploration plans will focus on testing electromagnetic conductor trends and step-out targets between and beyond historic core holes.

District Context

Mineralization at Skibo occurs along the basal contact of the Duluth Complex, a geological setting that hosts several copper-nickel deposits in Minnesota. While exploration at Skibo remains at an early stage, the style of mineralization, presence of thick disseminated halos, and association with geophysical conductors are consistent with magmatic sulfide systems elsewhere in the district.

CEO Commentary

" These early results are encouraging and advance our understanding of Skibo, " said David Suda, President and CEO of Green Bridge Metals. This gives us a clear and disciplined path for further exploration. Skibo is emerging as a serious opportunity within our district portfolio. "

Figure 1. Map showing the location of the South Contact District properties, including Skibo.

Figure 2. Geological map at Skibo with surface projected geophysical anomalies (red lines) and historically drilled diamond core holes (black circles) locations of those presented here. Those holes with bold text denote those with intercepts at or near 1% copper. Other holes contain disseminated mineralization.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024 prepared by independent "Qualified Persons" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Michael B Dufresne (P. Geol, P. Geo), Andrew J Turner (P. Geol, P. Geo), Fallon T Clarke (P.Geo), Christian Bohm (P.Geo)) for all historical assay information as well as information on the QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures at the Skibo prospect, part of the South Contact Zone Project. The laboratory used for all historical data presented herein is ALS Minerals, which is independent of the Company. The laboratory used for all new assay data herein is Activation Labs, which is independent of the Company.

Green Bridge Metals exploration samples were collected following industry standards and best practices. All new samples were submitted to Activation Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario for geochemical analysis. The analyses used in this analytical program include; fire assay with ICP-OES analysis for gold and platinum group metals, sodium peroxide fusion analysis with analysis by ICP-OES was used to report all trace elements, and chemical composition was analyzed using a Lithium Metaborate fused disc with analysis by XRF.

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones. The geological interpretations in this news release are solely those of the Company. The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.

Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist at Green Bridge Metals and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 is satisfied that the analytical and testing procedures used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies, and has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

About Green Bridge Metals Corporation

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is advancing critical mineral assets in North America, with a focus on the Duluth Complex's South Contact Zone. The Company's projects target copper, nickel, PGMs, cobalt, and titanium to support global electrification and infrastructure needs.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about: the Company's ability to complete its proposed exploration and other work programs; its ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals; the proposed scope and timing of exploration activities; and the development of its properties. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: locating mineral deposits is inherently risky; the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors should not attribute undue certainty or place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in Green Bridge's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain figures and references contain information supported by public and corporate references that may have been updated, changed, or modified since their referenced date.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

