

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Emil Michael has unveiled six Critical Technology Areas that will define the future of American military superiority. These CTAs represent the cutting edge of research and engineering, designed to deliver immediate, tangible results to the warfighter and ensure the United States remains the most lethal fighting force in the world, the Pentagon said in a press release.



'From unleashing the full potential of artificial intelligence to scaling our hypersonic weapon arsenal, the Department is committed to delivering technologies that will shape the destiny of American military might for generations to come,' Emil Michael said.



The six CTAs - Applied Artificial Intelligence (AAI), Biomanufacturing (BIO), Contested Logistics Technologies (LOG), Quantum and Battlefield Information Dominance (Q-BID), Scaled Directed Energy (SCADE), and Scaled Hypersonics (SHY) - are designed to address the most pressing challenges facing the modern battlefield. These technology areas will empower the warfighter to overcome adversarial threats and maintain operational dominance in any theater.



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth emphasized, 'Our nation's military has always been the tip of the spear. Under Secretary Emil Michael's six Critical Technology Areas will ensure that our warriors never enter a fair fight and have the best systems in their hands for maximum lethality. The War Department is committed to remaining the most deadly fighting force on plane



