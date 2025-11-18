

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has selected 70 projects to help decarbonize transport and strengthen the competitiveness of EU industries by installing the infrastructure needed for recharging or refueling the different transport modes. These projects will receive more than 600 million euros in funding from the Connecting Europe Facility to stimulate sustainable investments in urban areas, including ports and airports, as well as along road sections of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T).



The supported projects are located across Europe. The European Commission said that 24 ports will receive funds to deploy onshore power supply, to green their port operations, and to invest in ammonia bunkering infrastructure. These measures will help the sector transition to renewable and low-carbon fuels, which is a priority supported by the recent Sustainable Transport Investment Plan.



Meanwhile, the network of publicly available charging points along the TEN-T will grow by more than 500 locations with the introduction of new charging infrastructure for lorries, including megawatt chargers, according to the Commission.



Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility, or AFIF, is a key driver of the EU's efforts to expand alternative fuel supply infrastructure across its trans-European transport network. It complements the ReFuelEU Aviation and FuelEU Maritime Regulations, which aim to decarbonize the European Union's aviation and maritime sectors. Due to the exhaustion of funds, the third cut-off will be cancelled. The Commission said it will now assess the potential reflows and subsequently prepare a new work program and call for proposals in the coming months.



