Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports the engagement of Capital Analytica, a marketing and communications firms, to further strengthen the Company's commitment to transparent and effective investor outreach and engagement.

"Proactive and consistent communication with our shareholders and the broader investment community is integral to Kodiak's strategy for building long-term value," said Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. "Leveraging Capital Analytica's expertise will help us enhance market visibility as we advance toward the upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate at our MPD copper-gold project, an important milestone and at the same time the starting point for the next phase of growth as we continue to demonstrate the scale and potential of this project."

Kodiak has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica, an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Based in British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated November 17th, 2025, Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of C$150,000, payable in two tranches. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSX Venture.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. Kodiak Copper's most advanced asset is the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD exhibits all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a top-tier mine. To date, drilling has outlined seven substantial mineralized zones across the property, and Kodiak is delivering an Initial Resource estimate for MPD in 2025. The Initial Resource estimate for the first four mineralized zones announced in June 2025, has already highlighted the project's scale and potential. Drill results on the remaining three zones from Kodiak's 2025 exploration program will be incorporated into the full Initial Resource estimate, expected by year end. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and multiple untested targets, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the district-scale potential of MPD to build critical mass and make the next discovery.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

