Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following completion of the permitting process, the company is now in position to start the drilling program at Lac Comporté, Silica Project, located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, Canada.
The drilling campaign will comprise 3,000 metres of NQ-sized core, specifically targeting the most encouraging results from the Company's successful summer field program. This summer effort, which involved comprehensive mapping and prospecting, defined a kilometric horizon of quartzite. Four samples from this horizon returned assays of up to 98% SiO2, with a high-grade result of 98.52% SiO2 (Sample E715925).
Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp., commented: "Advancing to the drilling stage at Lac Comporté marks a pivotal moment for Argyle. Our summer program reinforced the project's potential, and we're excited to begin testing these targets with a focused 3,000-metre campaign. This milestone reflects our commitment to disciplined exploration and unlocking value in Quebec's emerging silica corridor."
Figure 1. Geological map of the Lac Comporté Property and planned drill collars and traces.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/274892_2a5ed759f421387a_002full.jpg
Table 1: Planned Drilling Program
|UTME
|UTMN
|Azimut
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|420589
|5298047
|270
|-45
|250
|420507
|5297861
|250
|-45
|125
|420735
|5298320
|310
|-45
|150
|421192
|5297751
|210
|-45
|150
|421247
|5297726
|180
|-45
|125
|421435
|5297699
|190
|-45
|200
|422064
|5297320
|190
|-45
|200
|422506
|5297147
|230
|-45
|200
|422558
|5296925
|230
|-45
|200
|421004
|5297893
|210
|-45
|200
|421573
|5297606
|195
|-45
|125
|421799
|5297506
|200
|-45
|125
|421993
|5297446
|220
|-45
|125
|422575
|5296761
|220
|-45
|150
|420804
|5297983
|230
|-45
|150
|421158
|5297606
|200
|-45
|150
|421711
|5297599
|200
|-45
|150
|421698
|5297454
|200
|-45
|125
|Total
|2900m
Figure 2: Silica results from the prospecting program. Best results returned four targets up to 98% SiO2.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/274892_2a5ed759f421387a_003full.jpg
Table 2: Best Silica results on Lac Comporté Property
|Sample
|Outcrop
|Easting
|Northing
|SiO2
|Al2O3
|CaO
|FeO3
|K2O
|TiO2
|Host rock
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|E715925
|COM-25-TG-039
|422262
|5298580
|98.52
|0.05
|0.02
|1.43
|0.01
|0.01
|Quartzite
|L769786
|COM-25-AM-052
|420496
|5297855
|98.42
|0.09
|0.02
|1.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Quartzite
|L769778
|COM-25-AM-027
|421256
|5297719
|98.19
|0.18
|0.02
|0.94
|0.05
|0.02
|Quartzite
|E972379
|COM-25-FM-062
|422292
|5297977
|98.18
|0.17
|0.03
|1.10
|0.02
|0.01
|Quartzite
Qualified Person
George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Analytical Protocols
Samples were delivered to ALS Canada Ltd. in Val d'Or, Québec. Sample preparation includes crushing to 95% passing 2 mm, and pulverizing 1 kg to 90% passing 75 µm (CRU-33, PULP-32a). Samples were assayed for lithogeochemistry using a XRF finish (ME-XRF26) for Al2O3, BaO, CaO, Cr2O3, Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, P2O5, SiO2, SO3, SrO and TiO2. The rare earth and trace elements used four acid digestion and ICP-MS for Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Cu, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Dy, Er, Eu, Fe, Ga, Gd, Ge, Hf, Hg, Ho, In, L, La, Li, Lu, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Nd, Ni, P, Pb, Pr, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sm, Sn, Sr, Ta, Tb, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, Tm, U, V, W, Y, Yb, Zn, Zr.
About Argyle Resources Corp.
Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
'Jeffrey Stevens'
President & CEO
For all other inquiries:
Email: info@argylresourcescorp.com
Phone: (825) 724-0033
Website: www.argyleresourcescorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties and the use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE: Argyle Resources Corp.