Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2025 prospecting and sampling campaign at the Company's 100% owned Saint Gabriel Project (the "Project"), located approximately 42 km east of Rimouski on Québec's Gaspé Peninsula.

The four day field program was completed in the fall of 2025, and the samples were sent to a third-party lab for analysis. The program was designed to evaluate silica bearing outcrops, confirm known high-grade occurrences, and identify additional prospective areas within the claim block.

Figure 1: Location of the Saint Gabriel project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/281847_6c9a0b9d74bfeb87_001full.jpg

2025 Program Highlights

Seventeen grab samples were collected across the Project and submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for whole rock geochemical analysis. Four samples returned SiO2 values above 99%, demonstrating high silica purity across multiple areas of the Project. The best result was 99.9% SiO2 from Sample 6 (quartzite) collected near the Lac Rigo Showing. Newly acquired land access enabled Argyle to expand prospecting to the west of the historical high grade showings, resulting in the identification of a high purity silica zone approximately 800 metres west of the Lac Rigo Showing. In the Lac Rigo Showing area, all assays exceeded 97% SiO2, supporting consistent high silica values in that locality.

Results Summary and Geological Context

Sampling targeted quartz rich lithologies including arenite, quartz arenite, quartzite, and quartz interbedded siltstone, with silica values generally ranging from the high 96% to greater than 99% SiO2, depending on location and host lithology.

Notable high grade samples include the following:

Sample 6 (Quartzite) returned 99.90% SiO2

Sample 11 (Quartz Arenite) returned 99.20% SiO2

Sample 13 (Quartzite) returned 99.50% SiO2

Sample 14 (Quartz Mudstone) returned 99.70% SiO2

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization on the property

Table 1: Grab Sample Results

Sample X* Y* Rock type Date SiO2 % Fe2O3 % 1 568435 5367420 Arenite 2025-10-15 98.60 0.36 2 568368 5367400 Arenite 2025-10-15 97.50 0.34 3 568304 5367375 Arenite, small fossils 2025-10-15 98.30 0.29 4 568232 5367365 Quartzite 2025-10-15 98.10 0.51 5 568219 5367389 Arenite reddish 2025-10-15 97.90 0.45 6 568372 5367361 Quartzite 2025-10-15 99.90 0.60 7 568421 5367373 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-15 98.20 0.44 8 568657 5367440 Quartz-arenite, small fossils 2025-10-15 98.30 0.45 9 570412 5367314 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-15 98.20 0.41 10 565461 5367327 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-15 98.70 0.63 11 567697 5367246 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-16 99.20 0.37 12 567569 5367238 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-16 98.50 0.54 13 567557 5367208 Quartzite 2025-10-16 99.50 0.60 14 567545 5367205 Quartz-Mudstone 2025-10-16 99.70 0,69 15 567754 5367277 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-16 97.50 0.41 16 570539 5367367 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-16 98.50 0.75 17 570638 5367475 Quartz-arenite 2025-10-16 96.80 0.75

The newly identified high purity silica zone located approximately 800 metres west of the Lac Rigo Showing returned a strong cluster of high-grade results across multiple sample sites, including 99.2% SiO2 from Sample 11, 99.5% SiO2 from Sample 13, and 99.7% SiO2 from Sample 14. These results confirm the presence of high purity silica mineralization outside the historically recognized Lac Rigo Showing area and support the potential for an additional high grade zone within the Saint Gabriel Project. The western zone is considered a priority target for expanded follow up work aimed at defining continuity, lateral extent, and the overall scale of high purity silica mineralization within this new discovery area.





Figure 2 (left): Newly Discovered Outcrop and Figure 3 (right): Sample N11 with 99.2% SiO2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/281847_argyle2.jpg

"These results reinforce the high purity silica potential at Saint Gabriel, with multiple samples returning greater than 99% SiO2, including a peak value of 99.9% SiO2 near Lac Rigo," said Jeffrey Stevens, President and CEO of Argyle Resources. "Importantly, the identification of additional high grade material in a previously unexplored area west of Lac Rigo strengthens our confidence that Saint Gabriel may host more than one high quality silica zone, and we look forward to advancing targeted follow up work to better define continuity and scale."

Figure 4: Sample Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/281847_6c9a0b9d74bfeb87_004full.jpg

About the Saint Gabriel Project

The Saint Gabriel Project is a 100% owned silica exploration property located in Québec's Bas Saint Laurent Region on the Gaspé Peninsula, approximately 42 km east of Rimouski. The Project consists of 23 contiguous mining claims totalling approximately 1,312.90 hectares and is accessible by gravel road off Highway QC 234.

Argyle completed the acquisition of the Saint Gabriel Project in early 2025 and outlined a phased exploration approach focused on evaluating silica purity through systematic field work, sampling, and laboratory verification. In May 2025, the Company announced completion of satellite based remote sensing studies over the Saint Gabriel claim block, including long wave infrared analysis, short wave infrared analysis, and gas mapping, with the objective of supporting mineral mapping and ranking prospective target areas. In June 2025, Argyle announced the filing of a National Instrument 43 101 technical report for Saint Gabriel to support continued technical disclosure and project advancement.

Next Steps

Based on the results of the 2025 prospecting program, Argyle intends to advance follow up work at the Saint Gabriel Project focused on further evaluating two high purity silica zones, including the Lac Rigo Showing area and the newly identified high grade area to the west. Follow up activities are expected to include additional field reconnaissance, detailed mapping, and expanded sampling to better define the extent, continuity, and potential scale of high purity silica mineralization within both target areas. The Company will continue to manage access on a parcel by parcel basis as required, given that surface rights are held by private landowners.

Sampling Methodology and QA QC

Samples were collected by Company personnel and placed in sealed bags with unique sample ID tags. Samples remained under Company control until delivered to ALS Canada Ltd. for preparation and analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025 accredited) and the Company has no affiliation with ALS. Quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols included the insertion of certified reference standards (OREAS 232b) and blanks into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy and contamination. To validate the work of the prospectors and personnel, the Company implemented Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocols controlled by geologists.

All geochemical grabs were performed by ALS. Sample preparation was done according to the ALS protocol. 2025 grab samples were prepared in Ontario laboratory for the preparation and at the ALS Laboratory for ME ICP06, ME MS61 and TOT ICP06. All the assays were assayed by 48 element four acid ICP MS ME MS61 and Whole Rock Package ICP AES ME ICP06 methods.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization on the property.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeffrey Stevens"

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281847

Source: Argyle Resources Corp.