Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp., (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) (the "Company" or "Argyle"), announces that effective February 26, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), the Company has cancelled an aggregate 2,050,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), which were previously granted to board members, and consultants of the Company (each a "Participant"). Management reviewed the Company's outstanding Options and determined that certain Options granted to such Participants under the Company's Option plan, at exercise prices ranging from $0.44 to $0.92 per Common Share, no longer represented a realistic incentive to motivate such Participants. Accordingly, in compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company intends to grant an equivalent number of stock options to such Participants 30 days following the Effective Date. The exercise price of the Options will be equal to the greater of (i) the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE 30 days after the Effective Date, and (ii) the closing price on the trading day immediately preceding the grant date. Such Options will expire three years from the date of grant and are being granted so that all outstanding Options are at a similar level to each other and provide a realistic incentive to motivate such Participants.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company owns a100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, Canada. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the Clay Howell Rare Earths Project in northern Ontario, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research, a high level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to vary include the Company's ability to complete the FT Private Placement and the risks detailed in filings with securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are qualified by this cautionary statement

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285391

Source: Argyle Resources Corp.