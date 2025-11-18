Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announced today several updates regarding its Murray Brook Project including the on-going metallurgical program, permitting activities, and the project financing status.

Metallurgical Program Update

The metallurgical testwork program was awarded to SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") in Lakefield, Ontario on November 11th, 2025. This testwork is designed to further refine process plant operating costs and recovery performance as outlined in the 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") "next steps". Further, the objective of these flotation tests is to simulate the planned plant flowsheet as outlined in the PEA.

Approximately 3,100 kilograms from fresh diamond drill cores totaling about 244 meters of material was selected from the 1,000 meter drill program completed (see Photo A). It comprised 10 new drill holes targeting the initial phases of the mine design (see Photo B). Samples are in transit to SGS for assay preparation and testing. Examples of the massive sulphide intervals intersected include pyrite, chalcopyrite (copper), and sphalerite (zinc) sulphides (see Photo C1 - C2).

To ensure desired grades were collected for SGS' eventual composites preparation, the Company twinned historical holes drilled between 2012-2013. Based on the visual logging of the 2025 cores obtained from drilling, the geologic and resource model reconciled well.

Permitting Update

The Company first engaged the Technical Review Committee ("TRC"), which is comprised of provincial and federal departments, in July 2025 to discuss the Combined Strategy. The objective of this engagement is to share the project details early and understand TRC questions prior to Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") registration in H1 2026. The Company is preparing answers to questions received from the TRC related to emissions sources and water management infrastructure now.

Baseline environmental data collection programs to support the EIA registration are complete for the 2025 field season. These programs included field work relating to archaeology, fish habitat, avian and other wildlife species, vegetation and wetlands. Desktop studies related to surface water and groundwater, air quality and climate are currently underway. Technical data reports for these field programs and desktop studies are being completed now and will be incorporated into the EIA registration document, with expected delivery in H1, 2026.

Funding Strategy Update

The Company is advancing several project funding discussions. The objective is to secure capital for both the required pre-development steps (design, permitting, early works, team formation) and the project construction capital. We expect to select our path and partners in H1, 2026. In parallel, the Company will engage various government sources through Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") and their Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF"), as well as new programs underway based on the 2025 Federal Budget.

Photo A: Murray Brook Site in October 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9218/274919_afc506aba477cb62_001full.jpg

Photo B: Murray Brook Mine Design

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9218/274919_afc506aba477cb62_002full.jpg

Photo C1: Murray Brook Core from 2025 Metallurgical Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9218/274919_afc506aba477cb62_003full.jpg

C1 Description of observed massive sulphides: Pyrite (py) - Chalcopyrite (cpy) - Sphalerite (sp)

Photo C2: Murray Brook Core from 2025 Metallurgical Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9218/274919_afc506aba477cb62_004full.jpg

C2 Description of observed massive sulphides: Pyrite (py) - Chalcopyrite (cpy) - Sphalerite (sp)

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 184,148,752 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the metallurgical program, permitting and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's option to acquire properties under the Puma Option Agreement, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2024 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274919

SOURCE: Canadian Copper Inc.