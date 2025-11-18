

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down sharply in negative territory on Tuesday, extending recent losses, amid lingering worries about high tech valuations, and continued uncertainty about interest rate moves of the Federal Reserve.



The mood is extremely cautious with investors awaiting AI major Nvidia's updates due on Wednesday, and some crucial U.S. economic data for directional clues.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 101.33 points or 1.25% at 8,017.69 a few minutes ago, edging up from a low of 7983.86



All the components of the CAC 40 index are down in negative territory.



Stellantis is declining by 3.3%, Societe Generale is down 2.9% and Renault is lower by about 2.6%. Credit Agricole is down 1.6% after announcing its new medium-term plan, ACT 2028.



STMicroElectronics, BNP Paribas, Accor and Edenred are down 2 to 2.2%. Capgemini, Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Pernod Ricard, Hermes International, Schneider Electric, Veolia Environment, Carrefour, Saint Gobain, Legrand and Michelin are down 1.1 to 1.7%.



