Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paulo Ruiz, will participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on December 2, 2025, at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. Ruiz will speak to investors in a fireside chat about the company's growth strategy in key end markets, such as data centers, utilities, aerospace and more.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118853653/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst

+1 (440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com