Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "9DY." The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor") to provide certain marketing services for a period of 3 months, commencing on November 18, 2025. This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of CSE Policy 7, Investor Relations, Promotional Activity and Other Significant Transactions.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading venues, providing access to a wide base of institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing marks an important step in expanding TempraMed's visibility and strengthening its international presence. By listing on the FSE, the Company expects to increase trading liquidity and broaden engagement with European investors, particularly in a region recognized for its focus on healthcare innovation and rapid adoption of medical technologies.

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents a significant milestone for TempraMed as we expand our presence in the European capital markets," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "We are committed to fostering strong relationships with European investors and believe this listing will help us achieve greater visibility and liquidity across the region."

bullVestor Marketing Services Agreement

bullVestor is arm's length to the Company, and the marketing services will include the creation of content, ad groups and display ads, as well as keyword optimization, project management, and media distribution, with an objective to generally bring attention to the business of the Company.

The company has agreed to pay bullVestor a total fee €130,000 (approximately CAD $210,000), which will be paid in 2 installments, first payment of €75,000 (approximately CAD $120,000) within 7 days after the agreement date and €55,000 (approximately CAD $90,000) within 30 days after the agreement date. To the knowledge of the Company, at the time of entering into the agreement, bullVestor and its principals, directly or indirectly, do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. Contact information: Helmut Pollinger, Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Österreich, +43 7435 54077-0, kontakt@bullvestor.at.

"We are excited to partner with bullVestor, a renowned marketing firm in Europe, to enhance our engagement with the investment community," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "We believe bullVestor will amplify our presence in the market as we effectively communicate our story to investors."

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation hassle-free devices that work 24/7 for years without charging or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest securities trading venues and a key financial hub for European and international investors. With a market capitalization exceeding $2 trillion USD, the FSE ranks among the top global exchanges and provides unparalleled access to both institutional and retail investors. It serves as a preferred listing destination for innovative technology and industrial companies seeking to expand their global investor base.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statement that the Company believes that the new listing will broaden TempraMed's shareholder base across Europe, enhance trading liquidity, and increase awareness among European investors. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the new listing will broaden TempraMed's shareholder base across Europe, enhance trading liquidity, and increase awareness among European investors.; adverse market conditions; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274900

SOURCE: TempraMed Technologies Ltd