Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ Solutions" or the "Company"), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, announces the continued adoption of its NetScribe platform and the newly enhanced NetScribe Advanced Formatter in the court record production vertical. Purpose-built to streamline the creation of complex legal documents, this solution significantly reduces production time and helps alleviate ongoing staffing and workload challenges in court systems nationwide.

Courts facing labor shortages and growing backlogs can use NetScribe workflow automation and AI-assisted transcription to accelerate turnaround times and maintain filing compliance. Regular daily use of NetScribe for editing has shown up to 30% improvement in efficiency after 6 weeks through the use of speech to text and workflow automation.

Recent operational and margin improvements highlighted in VIQ Solution's Q3 financial results reflect the proven impact of automation and workflow modernization by utilizing the NetScribe suite. In the US alone, there was a 2% operational margin gain in 2025.

When paired with FirstDraft, the NetScribe Advanced Formatter enables organizations across industries to automatically generate accurate, consistently formatted draft documents, reducing reliance and cost on specialized staff.

A major Midwest court system is already realizing faster transcript completion and enabling staff to focus on higher-value review and oversight functions. On average, the technology is saving 60 or more minutes time spent per document.

VIQ's recent, and previously announced, upsized private placement underscores its commitment to investing in innovation and assisting in transforming the technological landscape of the court industry.

"In our experience, the integration of NetScribe and the NetScribe Advanced Formatter is enabling organizations to modernize documentation workflows," said Caroline Brown, Vice President of Product at VIQ Solutions. "We are proud to support court systems and other professional environments as they adapt to evolving staffing and workload demands."

VIQ Solutions is also pleased to announce that it has issued stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Corporation covering a total of 2,350,000 common shares of the Corporation under its omnibus equity incentive plan, including a grant of 1,400,000 RSUs to certain officers and directors of VIQ Solutions. 1,050,000 of such RSUs will vest following the one-year anniversary of the grant date, and the balance of the RSUs will vest based on certain share price and gross margin vesting criteria.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ Solutions offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company's ability to accelerate automation, optimize costs, and improve scalability in the future and expected margin improvement.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce and product optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274888

SOURCE: VIQ Solutions Inc.