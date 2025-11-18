

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State said that it has taken steps to revoke visas and impose visa restrictions on individuals in Nicaragua identified as knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States. This includes owners, executives, and senior officials of transportation companies, travel agencies, and tour operators who provide services to assist aliens intending to illegally immigrate to the United States.



These actions are taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which bars entry to those whose entry or proposed activities have potentially serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.



Investigations indicate the entities these individuals represent facilitated travel through Nicaragua, enabled by the Nicaraguan dictatorship's permissive-by-design migration policies that destabilize the region and push illegal immigration to the United States. The State Department is revoking currently valid visas and imposing other restrictions to ensure these individuals cannot enter the United States, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas 'Tommy' Pigott said in a statement.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News