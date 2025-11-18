SolarEdge reports strong demand for its new CSS-OD Commercial Storage System in Germany: Initial few weeks post-launch saw over 150 orders equating to 15MWh+, with first dozen installations already operational across Germany

SolarEdge's large base of commercial industrial solar installations represents a significant and immediate new revenue opportunity for PV installers as more businesses move towards self-consumption

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announces its first commercial battery installations in Germany, highlighting strong early adoption of its new CSS-OD commercial storage system in Europe's largest solar self-consumption market. In just the first weeks after launch, the company received over 150 orders equating to over 15MWh, reflecting a positive response from PV installers seeking to add energy storage to SolarEdge's large commercial industrial (C&I) solar install base. The first dozen installations are now live across Germany.

SolarEdge Commercial Storage System

Optimized for SolarEdge PV systems, the CSS-OD is ideal for both indoor and outdoor C&I solar installations combining a 102.4 kWh-rated battery cabinet with a 50kW inverter, scalable up to 1 MWh per site. SolarEdge PV installers can now offer a tightly integrated PV storage solution as more businesses move towards self-consumption with solar.

Naama Ohana, Chief Commercial Industrial Division at SolarEdge, comments: "The market response to the CSS-OD has been exciting, creating a strong new revenue stream that taps into our leading C&I solar business. With many countries in Europe shifting away from net metering and becoming self-consumption markets, the commercial storage segment is steadily growing. With the emergence of dynamic tariffs, peak shaving and grid flexibility applications, the use case for commercial storage is becoming even more important and the economics undeniable. This is underscored by the record demand for the CSS-OD that we're seeing not only in Germany, but across Europe."

One of the first CSS-OD systems installations in Germany is at the headquarters of WG Solar Concept GmbH, a leading German solar installer based in Nufringen, Baden-Württemberg. In order to maximize self-consumption, the company invested in two CSS-OD systems to store the solar energy produced by its existing 280 kWp SolarEdge rooftop PV system. Controlled and optimized with SolarEdge's advanced ONE for C&I energy management system, the CSS-OD is now enabling the business to become almost entirely self-sufficient with solar energy.

Nils Rufle, Managing Director at WG Solar Concept GmbH comments: "Having installed SolarEdge's power-optimized C&I solar systems for over a decade, we've witnessed first-hand the high energy yields and attractive ROI they provide businesses so much so that we invested in our own SolarEdge rooftop system. The addition of the CSS-OD has had an immediate impact on our business, integrating seamlessly with our solar system to now power 95% of our energy needs including our energy-intensive heat pumps and EVs. Our energy bills have become negligible, which is remarkable."

