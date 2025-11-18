RE/MAX, LLC: Remax National Housing Report For October 2025

Home Sales Rise Year Over Year as Market Adjusts to Longer Selling Times

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- October brought encouraging signs for the housing market, with home sales up 3.2% compared to October 2024 across 51 metro areas surveyed. It was the fifth month in 2025 where sales exceeded last year's levels. Month over month, homes sales also increased, rising 1.7% from September defying traditional seasonal dips.

However, homes took an extra week to sell, averaging 50 days on the market, an increase from 43 days a year ago and up two days from last month's 48 days.

Inventory remained higher than last year (+15.9%), offering buyers more choices, even as it eased slightly from September (-3.0%).

Other metrics of note:

The Median Sales Price for October was $445,000, up 2.2% year over year - matching the median listing price of new listings - and 1.1% higher than September.

New Listings were up 0.8% year over year but down slightly (0.5%) month over month.

Months' Supply of Inventory was 2.9 months, up from 2.6 months recorded in October 2024 and down from 3.0 in September.

Sellers accepted 98% of the asking price in October, down slightly from 99% in October 2024 but flat month over month.

"October's numbers show a market that's adjusting but remains active," said REMAX CEO Erik Carlson. "Sales are up compared to last year, prices are steady and inventory is giving buyers more options. While homes are taking longer to sell, that can create opportunities for both sides to negotiate and find the right fit."

Among the 51 metro areas surveyed, Burlington, Vermont stood out as a strong market performer for October. Rich Garder, Broker/Owner of REMAX North Professionals near Burlington, said activity has been surprisingly constant.

"Sales have climbed year over year while prices have remained stable, and the added inventory has taken some pressure off buyers. Even with slightly longer days on market, well-priced homes are still moving, and the extra breathing room is creating healthier negotiations for everyone involved."

Highlights and local market results for October include:

New Listings

In the 51 metro areas surveyed in October 2025, the number of newly listed homes was up 0.8% compared to October 2024, and down 0.5% compared to September 2025. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year new listings percentage were Tampa, FL at +30.0%, Manchester, NH at +28.4%, and Burlington, VT at +21.6%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in new listings percentage were Dover, DE at -47.6%, Trenton, NJ at -32.7%, and Baltimore, MD at -32.4%.

New Listings:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change Tampa, FL 6,573 5,057 +30.0 % Manchester, NH 547 426 +28.4 % Burlington, VT 304 250 +21.6 % Wichita, KS 1,063 887 +19.8 % Des Moines, IA 1,536 1,323 +16.1 %

Closed Transactions

Of the 51 metro areas surveyed in October 2025, the overall number of home sales was up 3.2% compared to October 2024, and up 1.7% compared to September 2025. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year sales percentage were Burlington, VT at +27.5%, Honolulu, HI at +20.9%, and Omaha, NE at +20.7%. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year sales percentages were Anchorage, AK at -15.3%, Trenton, NJ at -15.2%, and Las Vegas, NV at -10.5%.

Closed Transactions:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change Burlington, VT 292 229 +27.5 % Honolulu, HI 832 688 +20.9 % Omaha, NE 1,188 984 +20.7 % Tampa, FL 4,419 3,729 +18.5 % Manchester, NH 446 380 +17.4 %

Median Sales Price - Median of 51 metro area prices

In October 2025, the median of all 51 metro area sales prices was $445,000 up 2.2% from October 2024, and up 1.1% compared to September 2025. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in median sales price were Cleveland, OH at +10.9%, Bozeman, MT at +10.6%, and Burlington, VT at +9.3%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in median sales price were Tampa, FL at -4.0%, Dover, DE at -3.9%, and Atlanta, GA at -2.5%.

Median Sales Price:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change Cleveland, OH $255,000 $230,000 +10.9 % Bozeman, MT $764,000 $691,000 +10.6 % Burlington, VT $475,250 $435,000 +9.3 % Kansas City, MO $355,000 $325,000 +9.2 % Providence, RI $505,000 $465,000 +8.6 %

Close-to-List Price Ratio - Average of 51 metro area prices

In October 2025, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 51 metro areas in the report was 98%, down from 99% in October 2024 and the same as September 2025. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it's less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with the lowest close-to-list price ratios were Miami, FL at 93.3%, Bozeman, MT at 96.1%, and Houston, TX at 96.2%. The metro areas with the highest close-to-list price ratio were San Francisco, CA at 103.8%, Hartford, CT at 102.5%, and Manchester, NH at 100.5%.

Close-to-List Price Ratio:

5 Markets with the Lowest Close-to-List Price Ratio Market Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Year-over-Year

Difference* Miami, FL 93.3 % 94.0 % -0.7 pp Bozeman, MT 96.1 % 96.5 % -0.4 pp Houston, TX 96.2 % 97.1 % -0.9 pp San Diego, CA 96.3 % 98.4 % -2.1 pp Tampa, FL 96.4 % 96.7 % -0.3 pp *Difference displayed as change in percentage points

Days on Market - Average of 51 metro areas

The average days on market for homes sold in October 2025 was 50, up seven days compared to the average in October 2024 and up two days compared to September 2025. The metro areas with the highest days on market averages were San Antonio, TX and Coeur d'Alene, ID which tied at 87, Miami, FL at 82 and Orlando, FL and Bozeman, MT which tied at 75. The lowest days on market were Hartford, CT at 23, Manchester, NH at 24 and Milwaukee, WI at 29. Days on market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Days on Market:

5 Markets with the Highest Days on Market Market Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change San Antonio, TX 87 78 +11.8 % Coeur d'Alene, ID 87 84 +4.4 % Miami, FL 82 68 +20.9 % Orlando, FL 75 66 +13.8 % Bozeman, MT 75 72 +4.0 %

Months' Supply of Inventory - Average of 51 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in October 2025 was up 15.9% from October 2024, and down 3.0% from September 2025. Based on the rate of home sales in October 2025, the months' supply of inventory was 2.9, up from 2.6 from October 2024, and down from 3.0 from September 2025. In October 2025, the markets with the highest months' supply of inventory were Miami, FL at 6.3, Bozeman, MT at 6.1 and San Antonio, TX at 6.0. The markets with the lowest months' supply of inventory were Hartford CT and Manchester, NH which tied at 1.2 and Philadelphia, PA, Seattle, WA and Albuquerque, NM which all tied at 1.5.

Months' Supply of Inventory:

5 Markets with the Highest Months' Supply of Inventory Market Oct 2025 Oct 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change Miami, FL 6.3 6.8 -7.9 % Bozeman MT 6.1 4.8 +28.4 % San Antonio, TX 6.0 5.2 +15.2 % Houston, TX 4.9 4.3 +15.2 % Honolulu, HI 4.6 2.5 +83.9 %

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Report Details

The REMAX National Housing Report is distributed monthly on or about the 15th. The Report is based on MLS data for the stated month in 51 metropolitan areas, includes single-family residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, most of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro area in almost every state. Metro areas are defined by the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

Definitions

Closed Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pending listings) during the month. Where "pending" data is unavailable, an inferred pending status is calculated using closed transactions. Days on Market is the average number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract. Median Sales Price for a metro area is the median sales price for closed transactions in that metro area. The nationwide Median Sales Price is calculated at the nationwide aggregate level using all sale prices from the included metro areas. The Close-to-List Price Ratio is the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each closed transaction.

MLS data is provided by Seventy3, LLC, a RE/MAX Holdings company. While MLS data is believed to be reliable, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month, the previous period's data is updated to ensure accuracy over time. Raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC