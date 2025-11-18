

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation on Tuesday said it is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint to meet growing demand for hybrid vehicles, announcing a $912 million investment across five plants in West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Missouri.



The move will create 252 new jobs and add hybrid-electric Corollas to its production lineup, supporting Toyota's broader plan to invest up to $10 billion in U.S. operations over the next five years.



Currently, Toyota assembles about half of the vehicles it sells in the U.S., with North American facilities producing 76% of U.S.-sold vehicles.



The investment supports the company's multi-pathway powertrain strategy, which includes hybrids, plug-ins, and all-electric vehicles, now accounting for nearly 50% of U.S. sales.



'Customers are embracing Toyota's hybrid vehicles, and our U.S. manufacturing teams are gearing up to meet that growing demand,' said Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president, manufacturing operations. 'Toyota's philosophy is to build where we sell, and by adding more American jobs and investing across our U.S. footprint, we continue to stay true to that philosophy.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News