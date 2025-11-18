Viasat, Inc.: Etihad Airways enhances guest experience with expanded Viasat partnership, bringing seamless streaming and high-speed connectivity across majority fleet

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etihad Airways will deploy Viasat's next-generation connectivity solution, Viasat Amara, across its entire fleet as part of its ongoing commitment to deliver a world-class guest experience. The expansion, announced today by the Abu Dhabi-based airline and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, builds on a successful multi-year collaboration.

Onboard Etihad aircraft, Viasat will power high-speed connectivity that enables guests to access streaming subscriptions on personal devices, to view Live TV on the aircraft seatback IFE screens -- providing a variety of news and sports channels for guests' enjoyment -- and to utilize applications for social media scrolling, browsing, shopping, and more.

The expanded agreement will comprise both widebody and narrowbody aircraft, including Etihad's recently introduced A321LR fleet. All of these aircraft will be equipped with the Viasat Amara solution, enabling fast, consistent connectivity via Viasat's global Ka-band satellites, partner satellites, as well as the upcoming LEO partner satellites. Etihad's new Airbus A321LR fleet, which began commercial service in August 2025, and deliveries of the new A350 fleet from April 2025, are factory-installed with Viasat's connectivity system. The Airbus fleet joins the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which have been introduced into service since 2023 are also factory-installed with Viasat equipment.

In-flight Connectivity is Key to Etihad's Digital and Guest Experience

This deepened scope to deliver best-in-class in-flight connectivity underscores Etihad's focus on delivering a consistent, premium digital experience now and into the future. By selecting Viasat Amara, Etihad is investing in a comprehensive digital platform that enables the airline to curate unique passenger journeys powered by fast, high-quality and reliable connectivity, further aligning the onboard digital experience with Etihad's world renowned brand of hospitality.

"Airlines today have a choice: they can opt for a simple connection, or they can invest in a platform that allows for scalability and brand ownership," said Meherwan Polad, Chief Commercial Officer, Viasat Aviation. "We're thrilled that Etihad will benefit from the long-term value of our innovation pipeline, which will bring exceptional inflight Wi-Fi experiences to its guests through multi-orbit capabilities and next-generation hardware for years to come. We look forward to continuing to support Etihad as they continue to turn their ambitious vision for the inflight experience into a reality."

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer for Etihad, said: "Our guests expect the same seamless digital experience in the air as they enjoy on the ground. With Viasat's advanced connectivity across our fleet, travellers can stream their favourite shows, play games, take video calls, catch live sports, stay connected with loved ones, or simply browse and shop at high speed. This partnership also ensures Etihad has access to Viasat's latest technology as it evolves, keeping us at the forefront of in-flight connectivity. It's about giving our guests the freedom to enjoy their flight time exactly as they choose."

More on the Viasat Amara Solution

Viasat Amara offers proven technology and capabilities, combined with an innovation roadmap that is designed to integrate multi-network, multi-orbit systems with guaranteed quality of service, flexible business models, and a suite of best-in-class digital products. Designed with powerful scalability, airlines can differentiate a forward thinking onboard passenger experience while taking advantage of Viasat's global, high-capacity satellite network, even on high-traffic flights and geographical areas with concentrated data demand.

About Viasat

Viasat?is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts:

Scott Goryl, External Communications, Corporate & Aviation, Scott.Goryl@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbours created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to the introduction of Viasat's in-flight connectivity service on Etihad Airways aircraft, including the number of planes to be equipped; the enhanced internet experience passengers can expect; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment, and the future integration of additional network and orbit systems. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef48e0fe-2b76-45e3-8673-cbf0cfcb2524

Etihad Airways and Viasat celebrate expanded partnership

Etihad Airways and Viasat celebrate expanded partnership (L-R: Etihad cabin crew member, Meherwan Po...