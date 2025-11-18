Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.: Magic Software Reports Third quarter 2025 Financial Results with Record-Braking Revenues of $161.7$ million - a 13.1% Year Over Year Increase

Operating income for the third quarter increased 13.6% year over year to a third quarter record-braking result of - 17- 1 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased by 8.1% year over year to a third quarter record-breaking $19- 9 million

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) ("the Company"), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Summary Results for the Third quarter 202 5 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change Revenues - 161.7 - 143.0 13.1 - - 161.7 - 143.0 13.1 - Gross profit - 44.2 - 39.7 11.4 - - 45.5 - 41.0 10.8 - Gross margin 27.3 - 27.8 - (50) bps 28.1 - 28.7 - (60) bps Operating income - 17.1 - 15.1 13.6 - - 19.9 - 18.5 8.1 - Operating margin 10.6 - 10.5 - 10 bps 12.3 - 12.9 - (60) bps Net income (1,364 - (3,488 - (4,243 - Income before taxes on income 15,417 13,707 45,014 40,294 Taxes on income 3,464 3,273 9,700 9,042 Net income - 11,953 - 10,434 - 35,314 - 31,252 Share of loss of companies accounted for at equity, net - (119 - (292 - (268 - Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,090 - (1,884 - (5,763 - (4,723 - Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders - 9,863 - 8,431 - 29,259 - 26,261 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099 Diluted 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders - 0.20 - 0.17 - 0.60 - 0.53

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)



Three months

ended Nine months

ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit - 44,207 - 39,681 - 127,212 - 115,223 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 908 1,031 2,771 3,265 Amortization of other intangible assets 341 311 990 935 Non-GAAP gross profit - 45,456 - 41,023 - 130,973 - 119,423 GAAP operating income - 17,115 - 15,071 - 48,502 - 44,537 Gross profit adjustments 1,249 1,342 3,761 4,200 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,059 1,994 6,027 5,591 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions - 221 - 648 Capitalization of software development (707 - (724 - (1,693 - (2,207 - Costs related to acquisitions 177 32 324 334 Cost of share-based payment 53 521 90 1,716 Non-GAAP operating income - 19,946 - 18,457 - 57,011 - 54,819 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders - 9,863 - 8,431 - 29,259 - 26,261 Operating income adjustments 2,831 3,386 8,509 10,282 Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (304 - (466 - (823 - (1,314 - Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 38 66 577 232 Deferred taxes on the above items (159 - (286 - (325 - (1,351 - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders - 12,269 - 11,131 - 37,197 - 34,110 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share - 0.25 - 0.23 - 0.76 - 0.69 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues - 161,656 100 - - 142,968 100 - - 460,634 100 - - 409,938 100 - Gross profit 45,456 28.1 - 41,023 28.7 - 130,973 28.4 - 119,423 29.1 - Operating income 19,946 12.3 - 18,457 12.9 - 57,011 12.4 - 54,819 13.4 - Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 12,269 7.6 - 11,131 7.8 - 37,197 8.1 - 34,110 8.3 - Basic and diluted earnings per share - 0.25 - 0.23 - 0.76 - 0.69

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands



September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 103,303 - 112,779 Short-term bank deposits 2 51 Trade receivables, net 160,527 139,816 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 21,345 23,553 Total current assets 285,177 276,199 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 5,538 4,895 Right-of-use assets 24,255 24,707 Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity 10,926 9,261 Property and equipment, net 8,213 7,467 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 225,697 217,802 Total long term assets 274,629 264,132 TOTAL ASSETS - 559,806 - 540,331 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt - 34,866 - 23,187 Trade payables 34,594 28,753 Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders 14,533 11,587 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 59,258 58,209 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,239 4,818 Liability in respect of business combinations 4,318 2,654 Put options for non-controlling interests 22,837 20,066 Deferred revenues and customer advances 18,120 21,031 Total current liabilities 192,765 170,305 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 34,339 36,107 Deferred tax liability 8,015 7,848 Long-term lease liabilities 22,441 22,040 Long-term liability in respect of business combinations - 1,781 Employee benefit liabilities 1,419 1,181 Total long term liabilities 66,214 68,957 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 276,037 277,190 Non-controlling interests 24,790 23,879 Total equity 300,827 301,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - 559,806 - 540,331