Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.: Magic Software Reports Third quarter 2025 Financial Results with Record-Braking Revenues of $161.7$ million - a 13.1% Year Over Year Increase

Operating income for the third quarter increased 13.6% year over year to a third quarter record-braking result of - 17- 1 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased by 8.1% year over year to a third quarter record-breaking $19- 9 million
OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) ("the Company"), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2025.
|Summary Results for the Third quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|% Change
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|% Change
|Revenues
|-
|161.7
|-
|143.0
|13.1
|-
|-
|161.7
|-
|143.0
|13.1
|-
|Gross profit
|-
|44.2
|-
|39.7
|11.4
|-
|-
|45.5
|-
|41.0
|10.8
|-
|Gross margin
|27.3
|-
|27.8
|-
|(50) bps
|28.1
|-
|28.7
|-
|(60) bps
|Operating income
|-
|17.1
|-
|15.1
|13.6
|-
|-
|19.9
|-
|18.5
|8.1
|-
|Operating margin
|10.6
|-
|10.5
|-
|10 bps
|12.3
|-
|12.9
|-
|(60) bps
|Net income
|(1,364
|-
|(3,488
|-
|(4,243
|-
|Income before taxes on income
|15,417
|13,707
|45,014
|40,294
|Taxes on income
|3,464
|3,273
|9,700
|9,042
|Net income
|-
|11,953
|-
|10,434
|-
|35,314
|-
|31,252
|Share of loss of companies accounted for at equity, net
|-
|(119
|-
|(292
|-
|(268
|-
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(2,090
|-
|(1,884
|-
|(5,763
|-
|(4,723
|-
|Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|-
|9,863
|-
|8,431
|-
|29,259
|-
|26,261
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share
|Basic
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|Diluted
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders
|-
|0.20
|-
|0.17
|-
|0.60
|-
|0.53
|MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months
ended
|Nine months
ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP gross profit
|-
|44,207
|-
|39,681
|-
|127,212
|-
|115,223
|Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology
|908
|1,031
|2,771
|3,265
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|341
|311
|990
|935
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|-
|45,456
|-
|41,023
|-
|130,973
|-
|119,423
|GAAP operating income
|-
|17,115
|-
|15,071
|-
|48,502
|-
|44,537
|Gross profit adjustments
|1,249
|1,342
|3,761
|4,200
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|2,059
|1,994
|6,027
|5,591
|Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions
|-
|221
|-
|648
|Capitalization of software development
|(707
|-
|(724
|-
|(1,693
|-
|(2,207
|-
|Costs related to acquisitions
|177
|32
|324
|334
|Cost of share-based payment
|53
|521
|90
|1,716
|Non-GAAP operating income
|-
|19,946
|-
|18,457
|-
|57,011
|-
|54,819
|GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|-
|9,863
|-
|8,431
|-
|29,259
|-
|26,261
|Operating income adjustments
|2,831
|3,386
|8,509
|10,282
|Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
|(304
|-
|(466
|-
|(823
|-
|(1,314
|-
|Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions
|38
|66
|577
|232
|Deferred taxes on the above items
|(159
|-
|(286
|-
|(325
|-
|(1,351
|-
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders
|-
|12,269
|-
|11,131
|-
|37,197
|-
|34,110
|Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share
|-
|0.25
|-
|0.23
|-
|0.76
|-
|0.69
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|49,099
|Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|-
|161,656
|100
|-
|-
|142,968
|100
|-
|-
|460,634
|100
|-
|-
|409,938
|100
|-
|Gross profit
|45,456
|28.1
|-
|41,023
|28.7
|-
|130,973
|28.4
|-
|119,423
|29.1
|-
|Operating income
|19,946
|12.3
|-
|18,457
|12.9
|-
|57,011
|12.4
|-
|54,819
|13.4
|-
|Net income attributable to
|Magic's shareholders
|12,269
|7.6
|-
|11,131
|7.8
|-
|37,197
|8.1
|-
|34,110
|8.3
|-
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|-
|0.25
|-
|0.23
|-
|0.76
|-
|0.69
|MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|103,303
|-
|112,779
|Short-term bank deposits
|2
|51
|Trade receivables, net
|160,527
|139,816
|Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|21,345
|23,553
|Total current assets
|285,177
|276,199
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Deferred tax assets
|5,538
|4,895
|Right-of-use assets
|24,255
|24,707
|Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity
|10,926
|9,261
|Property and equipment, net
|8,213
|7,467
|Intangible assets and goodwill, net
|225,697
|217,802
|Total long term assets
|274,629
|264,132
|TOTAL ASSETS
|-
|559,806
|-
|540,331
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term debt
|-
|34,866
|-
|23,187
|Trade payables
|34,594
|28,753
|Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders
|14,533
|11,587
|Accrued expenses and other accounts payable
|59,258
|58,209
|Current maturities of lease liabilities
|4,239
|4,818
|Liability in respect of business combinations
|4,318
|2,654
|Put options for non-controlling interests
|22,837
|20,066
|Deferred revenues and customer advances
|18,120
|21,031
|Total current liabilities
|192,765
|170,305
|LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt
|34,339
|36,107
|Deferred tax liability
|8,015
|7,848
|Long-term lease liabilities
|22,441
|22,040
|Long-term liability in respect of business combinations
|-
|1,781
|Employee benefit liabilities
|1,419
|1,181
|Total long term liabilities
|66,214
|68,957
|EQUITY:
|Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity
|276,037
|277,190
|Non-controlling interests
|24,790
|23,879
|Total equity
|300,827
|301,069
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|-
|559,806
|-
|540,331
|MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands
|Nine
months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|-
|35,022
|-
|30,984
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,910
|15,370
|Cost of share-based payment
|90
|1,270
|Change in deferred taxes, net
|(265
|-
|(1,965
|-
|Capital gain on sale of fixed assets
|(19
|-
|(26
|-
|Change in value of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
|71
|-
|Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency
|(1,499
|-
|81
|Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others and deposits, net
|(191
|-
|(682
|-
|Working capital adjustments:
|Trade receivables
|(9,469
|-
|(8,746
|-
|Other current and long-term accounts receivable
|1,578
|(24
|-
|Trade payables
|3,390
|(201
|-
|Accrued expenses and other accounts payable
|350
|7,292
|Deferred revenues
|(4,339
|-
|5,767
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|40,629
|49,120
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capitalized software development costs
|(1,694
|-
|(2,207
|-
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,320
|-
|(1,000
|-
|Cash paid in conjunction with deferred payments and contingent liabilities related to business combinations
|(1,828
|-
|(11,844
|-
|Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(3,614
|-
|(7,553
|-
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|47
|42
|Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets, net
|163
|1,121
|Change in short-term and long-term deposits
|70
|(276
|-
|Investment in a company accounted for at equity
|-
|(198
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(8,176
|-
|(21,915
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest
|-
|174
|Dividend paid to Magic's shareholders
|(27,642
|-
|(10,016
|-
|Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
|(7,429
|-
|(4,966
|-
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(4,813
|-
|(4,443
|-
|Purchase of non-controlling interest
|(13,822
|-
|(314
|-
|Receipt of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others
|26,376
|12,601
|Repayment of short-term and long-term loans
|(20,854
|-
|(26,769
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(48,184
|-
|(33,733
|-
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|6,255
|(472
|-
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(9,476
|-
|(7,001
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|112,779
|105,943
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|-
|103,303
|-
|98,942
