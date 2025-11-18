Anzeige
WKN: 885455 | ISIN: IL0010823123 | Ticker-Symbol: MGK
Tradegate
17.11.25 | 20:23
20,400 Euro
-1,92 % -0,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,60020,60016:18
19,80020,60016:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2025 14:12 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.: Magic Software Reports Third quarter 2025 Financial Results with Record-Braking Revenues of $161.7$ million - a 13.1% Year Over Year Increase

Operating income for the third quarter increased 13.6% year over year to a third quarter record-braking result of - 17- 1 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased by 8.1% year over year to a third quarter record-breaking $19- 9 million

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) ("the Company"), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Summary Results for the Third quarter 2025 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP Non-GAAP
Q3 2025Q3 2024% Change Q3 2025Q3 2024% Change
Revenues- 161.7 - 143.0 13.1- - 161.7 - 143.0 13.1-
Gross profit- 44.2 - 39.7 11.4- - 45.5 - 41.0 10.8-
Gross margin 27.3- 27.8- (50) bps 28.1- 28.7- (60) bps
Operating income- 17.1 - 15.1 13.6- - 19.9 - 18.5 8.1-
Operating margin 10.6- 10.5- 10 bps 12.3- 12.9- (60) bps
Net income (1,364- (3,488- (4,243-
Income before taxes on income 15,417 13,707 45,014 40,294
Taxes on income 3,464 3,273 9,700 9,042
Net income- 11,953 - 10,434 - 35,314 - 31,252
Share of loss of companies accounted for at equity, net - (119- (292- (268-
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,090- (1,884- (5,763- (4,723-
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders - 9,863 - 8,431 - 29,259 - 26,261
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share
Basic 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099
Diluted 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders- 0.20 - 0.17 - 0.60 - 0.53
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months
ended 		Nine months
ended
September 30, September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Unaudited Unaudited
GAAP gross profit- 44,207 - 39,681 - 127,212 - 115,223
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 908 1,031 2,771 3,265
Amortization of other intangible assets 341 311 990 935
Non-GAAP gross profit- 45,456 - 41,023 - 130,973 - 119,423
GAAP operating income- 17,115 - 15,071 - 48,502 - 44,537
Gross profit adjustments 1,249 1,342 3,761 4,200
Amortization of other intangible assets 2,059 1,994 6,027 5,591
Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions - 221 - 648
Capitalization of software development (707- (724- (1,693- (2,207-
Costs related to acquisitions 177 32 324 334
Cost of share-based payment 53 521 90 1,716
Non-GAAP operating income- 19,946 - 18,457 - 57,011 - 54,819
GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders- 9,863 - 8,431 - 29,259 - 26,261
Operating income adjustments 2,831 3,386 8,509 10,282
Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (304- (466- (823- (1,314-
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 38 66 577 232
Deferred taxes on the above items (159- (286- (325- (1,351-
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders- 12,269 - 11,131 - 37,197 - 34,110
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share- 0.25 - 0.23 - 0.76 - 0.69
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,099 49,099 49,099 49,099
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Revenues- 161,656 100- - 142,968 100- - 460,634 100- - 409,938 100-
Gross profit 45,456 28.1- 41,023 28.7- 130,973 28.4- 119,423 29.1-
Operating income 19,946 12.3- 18,457 12.9- 57,011 12.4- 54,819 13.4-
Net income attributable to
Magic's shareholders 12,269 7.6- 11,131 7.8- 37,197 8.1- 34,110 8.3-
Basic and diluted earnings per share- 0.25 - 0.23 - 0.76 - 0.69
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31,
2025 2024
Unaudited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents- 103,303 - 112,779
Short-term bank deposits 2 51
Trade receivables, net 160,527 139,816
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 21,345 23,553
Total current assets 285,177 276,199
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Deferred tax assets 5,538 4,895
Right-of-use assets 24,255 24,707
Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity 10,926 9,261
Property and equipment, net 8,213 7,467
Intangible assets and goodwill, net 225,697 217,802
Total long term assets 274,629 264,132
TOTAL ASSETS- 559,806 - 540,331
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term debt- 34,866 - 23,187
Trade payables 34,594 28,753
Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders 14,533 11,587
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 59,258 58,209
Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,239 4,818
Liability in respect of business combinations 4,318 2,654
Put options for non-controlling interests 22,837 20,066
Deferred revenues and customer advances 18,120 21,031
Total current liabilities 192,765 170,305
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt 34,339 36,107
Deferred tax liability 8,015 7,848
Long-term lease liabilities 22,441 22,040
Long-term liability in respect of business combinations - 1,781
Employee benefit liabilities 1,419 1,181
Total long term liabilities 66,214 68,957
EQUITY:
Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 276,037 277,190
Non-controlling interests 24,790 23,879
Total equity 300,827 301,069
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY- 559,806 - 540,331
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands
Nine
months ended
September 30,
2025 2024
Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income- 35,022 - 30,984
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 15,910 15,370
Cost of share-based payment 90 1,270
Change in deferred taxes, net (265- (1,965-
Capital gain on sale of fixed assets (19- (26-
Change in value of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 71 -
Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency (1,499- 81
Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others and deposits, net (191- (682-
Working capital adjustments:
Trade receivables (9,469- (8,746-
Other current and long-term accounts receivable 1,578 (24-
Trade payables 3,390 (201-
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 350 7,292
Deferred revenues (4,339- 5,767
Net cash provided by operating activities 40,629 49,120
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized software development costs (1,694- (2,207-
Purchase of property and equipment (1,320- (1,000-
Cash paid in conjunction with deferred payments and contingent liabilities related to business combinations (1,828- (11,844-
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,614- (7,553-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 47 42
Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets, net 163 1,121
Change in short-term and long-term deposits 70 (276-
Investment in a company accounted for at equity - (198-
Net cash used in investing activities (8,176- (21,915-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest - 174
Dividend paid to Magic's shareholders (27,642- (10,016-
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (7,429- (4,966-
Repayment of lease liabilities (4,813- (4,443-
Purchase of non-controlling interest (13,822- (314-
Receipt of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others 26,376 12,601
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (20,854- (26,769-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (48,184- (33,733-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,255 (472-
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,476- (7,001-
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 112,779 105,943
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period- 103,303 - 98,942

