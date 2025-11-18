EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Die Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spanien hat der Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft, Nassau, Deutschland, am 14.11.2025 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung der 20%-Schwelle vom 4.11.2025 gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG Folgendes mitgeteilt:
"Notification pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Gesetz über den Wertpapierhandel - 'WpHG')
In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:
The investment now representing approximately 21.27% of the voting rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded due to such capital reduction, was financed by the equity of the funds managed by Alantra EQMC."
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
