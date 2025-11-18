Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's upgraded independent resource evaluation report for the Kiskunhalas tight-gas project in southern Hungary, dated September 30, 2025, and prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd ("CHPE"). This report incorporates the additional land acquired by the Company through the award of the Kiskunhalas Exploration Concession Area ("KCA") in Q1 2025 (see April 1, 2025 press release).

Key Highlights

KCA includes an additional 2,000 acres of overall Contingent Resources (all classes), an increase of ~27% to the report area.

Adds 480 acres and 12 wells to the Development Pending Contingent Resources Category.

2C Contingent Resources "Development Pending" sub-class increases by 14% to 571.9 Bcf and 59.6 MMbbl (net risked recoverable).

NPV10 increases by US$200 million to ~US$1.762 billion for 2C Development Pending sub-class, risked case.

Contingent Resources overall increase to 1.1 Tcf natural gas and 116.6 MMbbl condensate.

Dr. Paul Clarke, CEO & President, stated: "We are very pleased with the additional resource capture and valuation attributed to the KCA. CanCambria's technical assessment of the field, driven by our robust technical dataset, demonstrates the extension of the play characterised in our previous report (see May 12, 2025 press release). The low-cost acquisition of the KCA is consistent with our business model and presents the opportunity for near-term drilling with wells in the KCA located approximately 1 km offset from our approved CC-Ba-E3 location. The scale of the project makes this a very attractive venture with the potential of developing a strategic long life gas field in the heart of Europe."

The Company holds 100% working interest ("WI") and 98% net revenue interest ("NRI") across both the BA-IX mining license and Kiskunhalas Concession Area ("KCA") for unconventional resource production. The KCA adds 2,000 acres to the existing Contingent Resources area (all classes), an increase of approximately 27% over the BA-IX Area. The updated report adds 480 net acres with the Development Pending sub-class for Contingent Resources, an increase of approximately 10% over the BA-IX Area.

The Company's 2023/24 proprietary 3D seismic program was fully utilized in the preparation of the report, in addition to several seismic volumes licensed in the KCA from the Hungarian Mining Directorate, including a legacy 2011 survey. The report integrates legacy wells; the dataset provides open-hole logs, core, and gas test/production data. The resulting seismic-derived facies models provide a significant improvement over all older characterization efforts.

The CHPE best estimate for Contingent Resources volumes (2C Development Pending) is 571.9 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") natural gas and 59.6 million barrels ("MMbbl") condensate/natural gas liquids net to the company (risked at 80%). These volumes represent an increase of approximately 14%, and are principally attributed to the additional KCA lands.

The CHPE best estimate for Contingent Resources (2C Development Pending) Net Present Value discounted at 10% ("NPV10"), assuming a price forecast of January 1, 2025, is US$1.762 billion (before tax) risked at 80% chance of development, with a rate of return of over 50%. The KCA adds an incremental US$ 200 million NPV10 risked valuation.

The KCA includes 12 wells, spaced at 40 acres, that are added to the Kiskunhalas tight-gas field development plan ("FDP"). CanCambria's FDP now comprises a total of 112 wells, with two phases each comprising 56 wells.

Additionally, the 2C Contingent Resources Development Unclarified sub-class increased by 45% to 544.5 Bcf and 57 MMbbl; further appraisal is required in order to capture these resources, which are not incorporated in the valuation presented above and represent a further upside to the FDP. The combined Contingent Resources (all classes) is 1.1 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) and 116.6 million barrels of condensate.

The complete resources evaluation can be downloaded from SEDAR+.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resources in the heart of Europe.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

