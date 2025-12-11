Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update within the BA-IX Mining License area including preparations for drilling of the Kiskunhalas tight-gas field, via the CC-Ba-E-2 well location. The well is permitted, approved and anticipated to be drilled in H2 2026.

In order to meet this timeline, the Company has committed to the following:

Installation of conductor pipe

Executed purchase order for tubulars and casing

Pipeline preparedness activities to ensure take-away capacity for first well

Olvisz98 (a Hungarian approved service company and strategic partner to the Company) has safely installed and cemented the 20-inch conductor pipe, to a setting depth of 72 m. This operation constitutes the official start of the CC-Ba-E-2 well construction.

The Company has also signed a purchase order with Tenaris Silcotub (Romania) for tubulars (drill casing) for the CC-Ba-E-2 well, with delivery anticipated on or before June 30, 2026. A deposit of US$100,000 has been paid (approximately 7% of the total invoice), with fabrication anticipated to commence in early 2026.

The Company also expects commencing the recommissioning of the existing "in-field", infrastructure, namely the 4-inch natural gas pipeline connection to the gas storage facility located at Zsana (operated by MVM Gas Storage Ltd.) in early Q1 2026.

CanCambria is also pleased to announce that the Company has submitted the Technical Operating Plan ("TOP") for their 945.9 km² (233,737 acres) Kiskunhalas Concession Area ("KCA"). The TOP confirms CanCambria's commitment to the 2026-2029 exploration program for the KCA, including:

Geological and geophysical studies throughout 2026 to integrate historical well and production data from the KCA to refine multiple conventional and unconventional leads and prospects identified from the 2011-vintage 400 km² Kiha 3D seismic survey and over 3,000-line km of 2D seismic of various vintages.

In 2027, a 3D seismic acquisition and processing program covering the Soltvadkert Trough (over 213 km2), a largely underexplored Miocene basin considered prospective for tight gas and accommodating several small legacy oil fields.

Based on the results of the 3D seismic campaign, a minimum of two deep well locations will be selected for potential drilling in 2029.

The Company has fully integrated the Kiskunhalas "extension area" into the existing tight-gas fairway in the Kiskunhalas Trough, adding 2,000 acres and 12 well locations to the field development plan. Two additional prospective resource assessment studies are in the planning stage. The first will evaluate the conventional oil-prone section at a shallow depth above 2,000 m, which includes up to 15 prospects. The second assessment will be contingent on the results of the planned 3D seismic targeting the deep tight-gas fairway in the analog basin to the north (Soltvadkert Trough).

The Company is presently seeking a strategic partner to explore and underwrite funding of a portion of the above KCA work program, and the opportunities in this region are marketed as part of the Raiffeisen Bank International AG process previously announced on October 16, 2025.

Dr. Paul Clarke, President and CEO commented "CanCambria's growth mindset and business model within the KCA provides access to a significant runway of future appraisal and development opportunities, all of which complement our core business. As we target a mid-2026 drilling schedule, we are proactively beginning the procurement of critical long-lead items. We remain fully committed to addressing Europe's energy challenges and driving forward our operational, technical, and commercial milestones and look forward to providing further updates in early 2026 on the anticipated resource size, inventory, and risk profile to be added to our portfolio."

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

