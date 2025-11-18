Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Announces New AI Factory Cluster Solutions Based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures and NVIDIA Blackwell AI Infrastructure to Simplify the Deployment of AI at Scale

Supermicro offers complete, turnkey solutions based on NVIDIA-Certified Systems with the latest-generation NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms, leveraging Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions ® (DCBBS) to accelerate time-to-online

with the latest-generation NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms, leveraging Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) to accelerate time-to-online Full-stack solutions comprising Supermicro's industry-leading portfolio of AI-optimized systems, NVIDIA software stack, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, streamlining the process of AI development from concept to production at any scale

Supermicro's AI Factory solutions are based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures with Supermicro single and multi-rack validation & testing to ensure seamless plug-and-play deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercomputing Conference -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing new complete, turnkey solutions to simplify deployment and accelerate time-to-online for AI factories. Based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, the new rack-scale clusters are fully integrated and validated by Supermicro, and delivered as full-stack solutions, complete with the NVIDIA software stack and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking. Supermicro's DCBBS can further facilitate the build-out of AI factories, providing everything needed to develop a new greenfield data center or to refurbish a traditional data center into an AI factory, reducing lead times and the need to juggle multiple vendors.

"Supermicro has always led the industry in time-to-market for new GPU technologies at rack-scale, and we're leveraging our expertise in delivering large-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX B300-based AI infrastructure to enable the democratization of AI for enterprises in every industry," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "The AI factory is the foundation for transforming every company into an AI company, and in combination with our Data Center Building Block Solutions, Supermicro and NVIDIA are helping enterprises accelerate and streamline the deployment of AI factories for the industry's shortest time-to-online (TTO)."

For more information on Supermicro AI Factory cluster solutions, please visit supermicro.com/aifactory

Supermicro offers complete AI factory solutions based on Supermicro NVIDIA-Certified Systems featuring NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, which have been optimized for maximum performance and efficiency in traditional environments where power, cooling, and physical space are common restricting factors when deploying AI infrastructure. Supermicro AI Factory solutions include Spectrum-X networking and are based on the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures for NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA HGX B200.

Preconfigured as scalable units, Supermicro AI factory cluster solutions are available in small, medium, and large configurations, ranging from 4 nodes and 32 GPUs up to 32 nodes and 256 GPUs. The clusters are integrated and tested up to L12 (multi-rack cluster) at Supermicro's global production sites-including in San Jose, CA-and include the NVIDIA software stack (NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Run:ai), NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, and fully integrated cabling for a complete solution that is plug-and-play and ready to start generating tokens from day one. Supermicro also offers storage solutions for all stages of the AI data pipeline, based on a comprehensive portfolio of storage-optimized systems. Together with leading data management ISVs, Supermicro can support the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design and enable AI workflows within the AI factory.

Supermicro is currently taking orders for AI factory cluster solutions in 4, 8, and 32-node configurations with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition or NVIDIA HGX B200 GPUs, optimized for AI and HPC workloads at any scale.

Universal AI, HPC, and visual computing clusters with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs - Based on Supermicro's 4U and 5U PCIe GPU systems, with 8 GPUs per node in a 2-8-5-200 (CPU-GPU-NIC-Bandwidth) configuration, these cluster solutions are able to handle AI inference, enterprise HPC, and graphics & rendering workloads, enabling enterprises to leverage common infrastructure for multiple applications.

High performance AI and HPC clusters with NVIDIA HGX GPUs - Based on Supermicro's 10U modular GPU platforms, each node includes NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU and supports NVIDIA NVLink® for maximum GPU-GPU communication. These clusters are optimized for AI model fine-tuning and training, as well as HPC workloads.

