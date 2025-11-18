

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains cautious in world markets as anxiety ahead of U.S. economic data releases and earnings update by AI bellwether Nvidia weighed on sentiment. Uncertainty about U.S. economic data and the Fed's likely monetary policy stance added to the caution.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red. Asian markets too finished trading with heavy losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased as concerns over tech valuations triggered a flight to safety.



Crude oil prices recorded minor gains. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,235.00, down 0.76% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,640.10, down 0.49% Germany's DAX at 23,246.25, down 1.41% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,556.85, down 1.23% France's CAC 40 at 7,999.96, down 1.47% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,554.85, down 1.53% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,702.98, down 3.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,469.10, down 1.94% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,939.81, down 0.81% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,930.03, down 1.72%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1598, up 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3148, down 0.08% USD/JPY at 155.16, down 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.6510, up 0.26% USD/CAD at 1.4015, down 0.23% Dollar Index at 99.50, down 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.096%, down 0.85% Germany at 2.6871%, down 0.95% France at 3.439%, down 0.49% U.K. at 4.5310%, down 0.09% Japan at 1.751%, up 1.04%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.36, up 0.25%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $60.03, up 0.28%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,049.54, down 0.61%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $91,301.95, down 3.74% Ethereum at $3,034.99, down 3.93% XRP at $2.17, down 3.49% BNB at $915.67, down 1.05% Solana at $137.40, down 2.52%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News