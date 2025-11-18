KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("the Partnership") plans to release its financial results for the 3rd Quarter of 2025 before opening of the market on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the 3rd Quarter of 2025. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to join via the live webcast link on the Partnership's website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link following the conclusion of the live call.

Our 3rd Quarter 2025 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.knotoffshorepartners.com prior to the conference call start time.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of Brazil and the North Sea.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP".

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

Derek Lowe

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@knotoffshorepartners.com

Tel: +44 1224 618 420