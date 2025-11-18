Finexio and Visa Collaborate to Accelerate B2B Payments Digitization With Visa AR Manager and Visa Commercial Integrated Partner Program to Enable Bring Your Own Card Capability

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Finexio, a leading Accounts Payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service company, today announced a collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, through the Visa Commercial Integrated Partner program to expand the efficiency, reach, and adoption of digital payments across the business-to-business ecosystem.

The collaboration will bring Visa AR Manager to Finexio's business to business (B2B) payment network. Visa AR Manager streamlines the virtual card transaction process by retrieving card account details, initiating authorization and clearing steps on the merchant's behalf, and then providing meaningful and timely reconciliation data to close out invoices in the merchant's ERP system.

Through this partnership Finexio is also introducing a bring your own card (BYOC) capability for Visa's issuing banks leveraging Visa Commercial Integrated Partners (VCIP) program. This feature enables issuers and their commercial clients to leverage existing Visa card programs through Finexio's AP payments as a service platform, which includes 5 of the top 15 largest accounts payable and procure to pay platforms, creating new opportunities to capture B2B spend while delivering a seamless payment experience to merchants.

Scale and Impact

Finexio's reach ensures that Visa's technology will immediately touch a wide audience:

50,000+ card-accepting suppliers already active on Finexio's platform

Access to more than 500,000 suppliers through Finexio's broader supplier base

Unlock new card opportunity on many of the world's largest accounts payable and procure to pay platforms through Finexio's platform partnerships

This scale positions the collaboration to help drive adoption of digital payments across a broad spectrum of industries, suppliers, and enterprises.

Ernest Rolfson, CEO of Finexio, said, "Businesses are asking for efficiency, suppliers want faster payments, and issuers want to capture more B2B volume. This collaboration with Visa brings those priorities together. By combining Finexio's B2B payments platform with Visa's scale and innovation, we're creating new opportunities for suppliers, issuers, and accounts payable and procurement software providers alike to benefit from seamless digital payments."

Piyush Tiwari, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships at Visa Commercial Solutions, said "Modernizing B2B payments requires scale and simplicity. By integrating Visa Virtual Accounts for Payables and Visa AR Manager, our collaboration with Finexio demonstrates how Visa is streamlining virtual card payments and acceptance across the buyer-supplier ecosystem at scale. This partnership exemplifies Visa's approach to Embedded Payments and how our products, solutions, and platform partnerships come together to uncover and enable new use cases in the commercial payments space."

Finexio and Visa are committed to driving innovation and expanding opportunities for buyers, suppliers, and financial institutions.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Finexio

Finexio is the leading Accounts Payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service company focused on eliminating paper checks in B2B payments. Finexio's solution seamlessly integrates into existing AP and Procure to Pay platforms and workflows, offering businesses a smarter, more secure, and more efficient way to pay suppliers.

Contact Information

Bobby Schmidt

Head of Sales & Marketing

bobby@finexio.com

(678)334-1292

SOURCE: Finexio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/finexio-and-visa-collaborate-to-accelerate-b2b-payments-digitization-1103076