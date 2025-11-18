Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJQ2 | ISIN: US0846707026 | Ticker-Symbol: BRYN
Tradegate
18.11.25 | 15:40
434,95 Euro
+0,13 % +0,55
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
434,70435,1515:43
434,05434,4515:42
PR Newswire
18.11.2025 15:30 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Berkshire Hathaway Makes $4.3 Billion Tech Investment

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 18th

  • The Dow dropped over 1% and the S&P 500 nearly 1%, weighed down by a 2% decline in Nvidia as uncertainty around the AI trade grows.
  • NYSE-listed Home Depot posted results this morning and NYSE-listed Target reports Wednesday. Fed minutes from October meeting release Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, with rate-cut odds now near 45%, down from 95% a month ago.
  • September non-farm payrolls due Thursday as government catches up on delayed reports. NYSE-listed Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4.3B stake in Alphabet, sending shares up more than 3%.

Opening Bell
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) celebrates its 5-year listing anniversary

Closing Bell
South Bow (NYSE: SOBO) celebrates their vision for growth and commitment to creating long-term value

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826212/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_18.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--berkshire-hathaway-makes-4-3-billion-tech-investment-302618661.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.