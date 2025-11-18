Full Alliance Group, Inc.: JusSpray, a Brand of Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC Announces Continued Amazon Success and Doctor-Approved 3-Pack Offering Ultra-Pure HOCl

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC - a division of Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI) - today announced significant ongoing success for JusSpray, its flagship hypochlorous acid (HOCl) skin defense spray, on Amazon. With rising demand, exceptional customer reviews, and strong repeat purchase behavior, JusSpray continues to solidify its position as one of the fastest-growing HOCl-based wellness products in the marketplace.

A major contributor to the brand's momentum is the involvement of Dr. Michael Goldfarb, a respected leader in regenerative wellness and skin health. Dr. Goldfarb has long advocated for the benefits of high-purity HOCl as a clean, effective, and irritation-free support for the skin's natural defense barrier.

"JusSpray is formulated with the purity and consistency I demand for my patients," said Dr. Goldfarb. "HOCl is one of the safest and most versatile skin-supporting molecules available. JusSpray delivers it in a way that is clean, stable, and gentle enough for daily use by anyone."

New Launch: The JusSpray 3-Pack - Doctor-Approved, MOCRA-Registered, and Designed for Everyday Use

To meet rising demand and support the needs of families, athletes, travelers, and wellness-focused consumers, Aquaox Pure Solutions has launched the new JusSpray 3-Pack. The bundle provides added convenience and value for customers who want multiple bottles for home, work, gym bags, or travel.

Each bottle is produced under strict quality controls in a MOCRA-registered facility and follows the highest federal cosmetic safety standards.

Why JusSpray Continues to Lead the HOCl Market

• Ultra-Pure HOCl Formula

Free of alcohol, oils, fragrances, and irritants - ideal for sensitive skin and all ages.

• Doctor-Approved & Clinically Aligned

Validated and supported by Dr. Goldfarb for consistent purity and safe daily use.

• Medical-Grade Purity Standard

Produced using advanced electrolyzed water technology, ensuring clean, stable HOCl every time.

• Multi-Use Skin Support

Great for post-workout, redness-prone skin, travel, kids, pets, and general skin defense.

• MOCRA-Registered Manufacturing

Demonstrates federal-level compliance and consumer safety rigor.

• Strong Amazon Traction and Repeat Buyers

JusSpray continues to experience rapid month-over-month growth on Amazon due to its purity, results, and trustworthiness.

Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC - Advancing Clean, Science-Backed Consumer Health Products

As a division of Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI), Aquaox Pure Solutions focuses on bringing clean, safe, and science-driven consumer products to market. The company's mission is to expand access to high-purity HOCl solutions that support healthier households and communities.

"JusSpray has quickly become one of our strongest-performing consumer health products," said the company. "The launch of our 3-pack bundle is a direct response to customer demand and represents the next phase of growth for the brand."

Availability

The new JusSpray 3-Pack is now available exclusively on Amazon.

Buy on Amazon

Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC - Innovators in Clean, Functional Consumer Health

As part of the Full Alliance Group portfolio, Aquaox Pure Solutions develops high-purity HOCl products trusted by households, clinics, athletes, and health-conscious consumers. The division focuses on science-driven formulations that are safe, effective, and environmentally responsible.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID: FAGI)

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID: FAGI) is a diversified holding and operating company focused on building high-value subsidiaries across health, wellness, technology, blockchain infrastructure, and consumer products. The Company's mission is to identify strong market opportunities, acquire or develop operating divisions with long-term growth potential, and support each subsidiary through strategic capital, operational expertise, and scalable business systems.

For additional product information or media inquiries, please contact:

Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC

Brett Phillips

Email: brett@pureaquaox.com

800-895-4415

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

