Compact, modular system with integrated multi-test capability and up to 20-core parallel testing for high-volume efficiency

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the next generation of Keysight i7090 Massively Parallel and Scalable Board Test System, redefining high-volume PCBA manufacturing by delivering fast, low-cost testing in a modular and scalable unified platform.

Keysight i7090 Massively Parallel and Scalable Board Test System. This modular, multi-test system unifies diverse PCBA tests into one scalable platform-supporting up to 20-core parallel testing for high-volume efficiency, all within a 600 mm footprint.

Electronics manufacturers are under pressure to test increasingly complex PCBAs at higher volumes while keeping costs and factory footprints under control. Traditional workflows often rely on multiple standalone testers for in-circuit, functional, programming, and other requirements slowing production, complicating line integration, and driving up the total cost of test.

The Keysight i7090 overcomes these challenges by unifying multiple test methodologies into a single compact platform and scaling throughput with parallel test capability. Unlike conventional solutions that require multiple test systems and setups, the i7090's parallel architecture supports up to 20 simultaneous test cores, enabling manufacturers to dramatically increase throughput and efficiency.

Key features and benefits of the i7090 include:

Integrated Multi-Test Capability : Combines in-circuit test (ICT), functional test (FCT), flash programming, LED testing, and boundary scan into a single unified platform eliminating the need for multiple stations and enabling streamlined production workflows.

: Combines in-circuit test (ICT), functional test (FCT), flash programming, LED testing, and boundary scan into a single unified platform eliminating the need for multiple stations and enabling streamlined production workflows. High-Volume Parallel Efficiency : Supports up to 20 parallel cores for simultaneous multi-board testing, significantly boosting throughput and efficiency in high-volume environments.

: Supports up to 20 parallel cores for simultaneous multi-board testing, significantly boosting throughput and efficiency in high-volume environments. Compact, Modular, and Scalable Design: Fits within a 600 mm footprint and expands seamlessly with production needs, allowing manufacturers to scale test coverage without reconfiguring lines.

Carol Leh, Vice President, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group Center of Excellence at Keysight, said: "Manufacturers face increasing pressure to achieve greater testing efficiency, and Keysight is committed to helping them meet this challenge with innovative, high-performance solutions. The i7090 sets a new benchmark for high-volume electronics testing by combining high parallelism and comprehensive test coverage in a compact footprint. The i7090 enables our customers to accelerate production, ensure product quality, and confidently scale for the future of smart manufacturing."

Keysight will demonstrate the new Keysight i7090 Massively Parallel and Scalable Board Test System at Productronica 2025 in Munich, Booth A1.576, November 18-21, 2025.

