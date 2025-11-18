Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received a transparency notification from Invesco Ltd.

1. Summary of the notification

Invesco Ltd. reported in its notification dated 13 November 2025, that on 12 November 2025, following an acquisition of voting securities, Invesco Asset Management Limited, one of the affiliates of Invesco Ltd, increased its participation and crossed the threshold of 10.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 12 November 2025, Invesco Ltd. (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 25,768,277 shares with voting rights, representing 10.56% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 24,895,654 shares representing 10.21% in its previous notification dated 8 October 2025, as well as 10,829 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.004% of the voting rights issued by the company.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Invesco Ltd. 1331,Spring Street NW ,Suite 2500, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, USA

Date on which the threshold is crossed

12 November 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

10%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Invesco Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Advisers, Inc. 723,007 714,177 0 0.29% 0.00% Invesco Asset Management Limited 24,163,770 25,045,223 0 10.27% 0.00% Invesco Capital Management LLC 8,877 8,877 0 0.00% 0.00% Subtotal 24,895,654 25,768,277 10.56% TOTAL 25,768,277 0 10.56% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Invesco Asset Management Limited Shares lent to third parties 10,829 0.004% TOTAL 10,829 0.004%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 25,779,106 10.57%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 12/11/2025. Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity. Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below; Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.29%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.01%; Invesco Asset Management Limited 10.27%.

Additional information

The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BEL®ESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

