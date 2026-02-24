Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), the reference innovation service provider in the speciality chemicals and food ingredients industry, today announces that it has priced its offering of €400 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the "Offering"). Azelis intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem the outstanding senior notes due 2028 ("2028 Notes") and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Offering and the redemption of the 2028 Notes. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on March 10, 2026 and remains subject to customary closing conditions.

About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

