LHYFE: Lhyfe signs a new renewable hydrogen supply contract for the heavy mobility sector

Multi-year contract covering more than 200 tonnes of renewable hydrogen

Lhyfe to supply hydrogen with RFNBO certification, the European Union's strictest standard for renewable hydrogen

A further step forward confirming the growth of hydrogen-powered heavy mobility

A positive signal for the sector, as the SOLUTRANS trade fair started today

Nantes (France), 18 November 2025 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen for the decarbonisation of mobility and industry, has announced the signing of a multi-year contract with an operator in the hydrogen heavy-mobility sector.

Under this agreement, Lhyfe will supply its customer with RFNBO-certified renewable hydrogen (Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin), the most demanding standard set by the European Union for renewable hydrogen.

Through this new multi-year contract, Lhyfe will deliver more than 200 tonnes of RFNBO hydrogen to its customer. This volume will enable hydrogen trucks to travel over 2.5 million kilometres, while avoiding around 1,700 tonnes of CO 2 emissions[1].

The contract has been effective since 1st November 2025.

Matthieu Guesné, Founder and CEO of Lhyfe, stated: "The decarbonisation of heavy mobility through hydrogen is not an option - it's a necessity. While some continue to debate the pros and cons of electric batteries versus hydrogen, or question the maturity and sustainability of the model, we are investing, acting, and making the decarbonisation of freight transport a tangible reality. From now on, the movement can only accelerate."

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonizing entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 196 staff at the end of June 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

+33 (0) 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr Investor Relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.co

[1] Equivalent to the CO 2 emissions of a diesel truck travelling this distance.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lG9tkpmbZ2vJy2ufY5yabmiYa2eSlZSaa5aWlWRsaMycaG5nmWZonJbIZnJml2Vq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95204-251118_lhyfe_contrat-mobilite-lourde-france2-en-1.pdf