

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ethiopia has confirmed its first outbreak of the Marburg virus. Reports of a dangerous viral fever started circulating last week from the southern part of the country, and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ethiopia later confirmed the situation.



So far, 17 suspected cases have been found in Jinka city in southern Ethiopia. Another 129 people who were in contact with these patients are being closely monitored. The Ministry of Health confirmed that three people have died.



Health Minister Mekdes Daba announced the deaths on Monday, three days after the outbreak was officially declared in the Omo region, which borders South Sudan.



Lab tests have confirmed that three people died from the Marburg virus. Three more deaths, which show similar symptoms, are still being investigated.



Because cases are spreading quickly, the government has taken urgent steps to control the outbreak. Ethiopia has isolated 129 people who had contact with infected patients and is monitoring them. South Sudan has also issued warnings, advising people in border areas to avoid contact with bodily fluids.



Marburg virus is a severe and often deadly disease, similar to Ebola. It causes sudden high fever, headache, and serious bleeding about a week after symptoms begin. The virus usually spreads from fruit bats to humans and can then spread through contact with an infected person's bodily fluids.



Early symptoms include high fever, strong headaches, and muscle pain. Later, patients may experience vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, bleeding from the nose, gums, or internal organs.



Minister Daba said that the government is working quickly to control the outbreak through a coordinated response. Emergency centers have been activated, and rapid response teams have been sent to affected areas.



Notably, international teams from the WHO and the Africa CDC have arrived to help. The Ministry of Health has also launched a public awareness campaign, sharing information in Amharic about symptoms and prevention, and has opened a hotline to report suspected cases.



