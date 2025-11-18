Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025
Skyharbour setzt den nächsten Paukenschlag - Mega-Millionen-Deal mit Denison Mines eingetütet
WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062
Frankfurt
18.11.25 | 21:50
0,686 Euro
-3,11 % -0,022
Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media - Notification of trade

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, an entity related to Mateusz Juroszek, Board of Directors Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. has today acquired 74,000 shares in Gentoo Media at an average price of SEK 7,50 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Mateusz Juroszek hold 25,673,402 shares in Gentoo Media.

For more information please contact:

Lukasz Wójciak
lukasz.wojciak@mjinvestments.pl
+48 504 788 771

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

© 2025 PR Newswire
