Correction from Source: Argyle Resources Corp. is issuing a correction to the previously disseminated press release dated November 18th, 2025. The original release incorrectly stated that the Company "had received its permits." The correct wording is that the Company has submitted its permit applications and expects to receive the permits this week. The press release is re-issued below in its entirety with this one correction.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the permitting process has been submitted and the permits are expected later this week. Upon receipt of the permits, the Company will be in a position to commence the drilling program at Lac Comporté, Silica Project, located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, Canada.

The drilling campaign will comprise 3,000 metres of NQ-sized core, specifically targeting the most encouraging results from the Company's successful summer field program. This summer effort, which involved comprehensive mapping and prospecting, defined a kilometric horizon of quartzite. Four samples from this horizon returned assays of up to 98% SiO2, with a high-grade result of 98.52% SiO2 (Sample E715925).

Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp., commented: "Advancing to the drilling stage at Lac Comporté marks a pivotal moment for Argyle. Our summer program reinforced the project's potential, and we're excited to begin testing these targets with a focused 3,000-metre campaign. This milestone reflects our commitment to disciplined exploration and unlocking value in Quebec's emerging silica corridor."





Figure 1. Geological map of the Lac Comporté Property and planned drill collars and traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/275074_e1a180c784c1588d_002full.jpg

Table 1: Planned Drilling Program

UTME UTMN Azimut Dip Depth (m) 420589 5298047 270 -45 250 420507 5297861 250 -45 125 420735 5298320 310 -45 150 421192 5297751 210 -45 150 421247 5297726 180 -45 125 421435 5297699 190 -45 200 422064 5297320 190 -45 200 422506 5297147 230 -45 200 422558 5296925 230 -45 200 421004 5297893 210 -45 200 421573 5297606 195 -45 125 421799 5297506 200 -45 125 421993 5297446 220 -45 125 422575 5296761 220 -45 150 420804 5297983 230 -45 150 421158 5297606 200 -45 150 421711 5297599 200 -45 150 421698 5297454 200 -45 125





Total 2900m







Figure 2: Silica results from the prospecting program. Best results returned four targets up to 98% SiO2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/275074_e1a180c784c1588d_003full.jpg

Table 2: Best Silica results on Lac Comporté Property

Sample Outcrop Easting Northing SiO2 Al2O3 CaO FeO3 K2O TiO2 Host rock (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) E715925 COM-25-TG-039 422262 5298580 98.52 0.05 0.02 1.43 0.01 0.01 Quartzite L769786 COM-25-AM-052 420496 5297855 98.42 0.09 0.02 1.03 0.02 0.01 Quartzite L769778 COM-25-AM-027 421256 5297719 98.19 0.18 0.02 0.94 0.05 0.02 Quartzite E972379 COM-25-FM-062 422292 5297977 98.18 0.17 0.03 1.10 0.02 0.01 Quartzite

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Analytical Protocols

Samples were delivered to ALS Canada Ltd. in Val d'Or, Québec. Sample preparation includes crushing to 95% passing 2 mm, and pulverizing 1 kg to 90% passing 75 µm (CRU-33, PULP-32a). Samples were assayed for lithogeochemistry using a XRF finish (ME-XRF26) for Al2O3, BaO, CaO, Cr2O3, Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, P2O5, SiO2, SO3, SrO and TiO2. The rare earth and trace elements used four acid digestion and ICP-MS for Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Cu, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Dy, Er, Eu, Fe, Ga, Gd, Ge, Hf, Hg, Ho, In, L, La, Li, Lu, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Nd, Ni, P, Pb, Pr, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sm, Sn, Sr, Ta, Tb, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, Tm, U, V, W, Y, Yb, Zn, Zr.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties and the use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

