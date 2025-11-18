

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new analysis of 17 studies suggests that having a pet cat might possibly double a person's risk of developing conditions related to schizophrenia.



Psychiatrist John McGrath and his team in Australia reviewed research from the past 44 years across 11 countries, including the US and UK.



Their 2023 review found a 'strong link' between owning a cat and a higher risk of schizophrenia-related disorders.



The idea that cats might be linked to schizophrenia first appeared in a 1995 study. Researchers suggested that a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii), which cats can carry, could be the cause. But studies since then have shown mixed results.



T. gondii is usually harmless. People can get it from undercooked meat, contaminated water, or an infected cat's feces. The parasite can enter the brain and affect chemicals that influence mood and behavior. It has been linked to personality changes, psychotic symptoms, and brain disorders-including schizophrenia. But this does not prove that the parasite causes schizophrenia or that it comes from cats.



Some studies found that being around cats in childhood might make schizophrenia more likely later in life, but other studies found no link at all.



A few papers also found that people exposed to cats scored higher on tests that measure schizophrenia-like traits or mild psychotic experiences. However, several other studies didn't find the same result.



Due to these conflicting findings, McGrath and his team say that a more complete and careful review of all research is needed.



